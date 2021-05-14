Shahid Kapoor’s chock-a-block schedule delays his digital film on Operation Cactus

Trending Now
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 262,317
Total Cases 24,046,809
Today's Fatalities 4,000
Today's Cases 343,144
By: Mohnish Singh

We all know that Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to make his digital debut with an upcoming streaming show that filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are helming for Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to the yet-to-be-titled streaming show, Kapoor had also signed a digital film. But if fresh reports are to be believed, the project has been put on hold for some time as the actor’s date diary has been affected badly due to the lockdown and shoot restrictions in India.

A publication reports that the upcoming film is based on Operation Cactus which occurred in 1988 when Indian troops travelled to the Maldives to trounce the attempted coup by a Maldivian group led by Abdullah Luthufi, which was to topple the government.

Kapoor, who was last seen in T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios’ Kabir Singh (2019), is thought to have decided to only start shooting for that project once restrictions have eased and the Covid-19 situation in India has improved.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is waiting for the release of his next film Jersey. The sports drama is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu film by the same title. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur also play important roles in it. Filmmaker Gowtham Tinnanuri, who directed the original film, has directed the remake as well. Jersey is scheduled to hit the big screen on November 5, 2021, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Kapoor will also team up with hit director Shashank Khaitan for an out-and-out action entertainer titled Yoddha. To be produced by filmmaker Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the forthcoming film is expected to begin production only after the actor wraps up his ongoing commitments.

