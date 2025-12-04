Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveil 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' bronze statue in London marking 30 years of the film

Leicester Square statue shows Raj and Simran and is the first Indian film honoured there.

SRK and Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveil the DDLJ statue at Leicester Square

X/@TeamSRKWarriors
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 04, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in London to reveal a new bronze piece from DDLJ
  • Statue in Leicester Square on the Scenes in the Square walkway
  • Marks the first time an Indian film is honoured with a statue in the area
  • The pair spoke about the film’s long life and the bond fans still feel with it

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were in London to mark 30 years of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. A bronze statue of their pose from the film has been placed at Leicester Square, right by the Odeon. Fans know the spot well; Raj and Simran walk past each other there in one early scene, barely noticing, long before the story takes off.

SRK and Kajol Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveil the DDLJ statue at Leicester Square X/


Why the DDLJ statue matters in London

The statue shows Raj and Simran in their well-known pose, a frame that has lived on in posters for decades. It is now part of the Scenes in the Square trail, which already features figures from Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Paddington and Singin’ in the Rain. This makes DDLJ the first Indian film to be added to the line-up.

A line of tourists and fans gathered early, phones out, waiting to see the two actors unveil the sculpture. Yash Raj Films’ CEO Akshaye Widhani and Heart of London Business Alliance chief Ros Morgan were present. London authorities have been working with the studio for months to finalise the piece and place it on the eastern terrace outside the Odeon.

Khan told the crowd the film was made “with a pure heart” and said its message of love crossing borders still stays with him. Kajol paused in front of the statue for a few seconds and said it felt like “a bit of our own past coming back to us.”


DDLJ shaped Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s careers

The film came out in 1995, with Aditya Chopra directing it for Yash Raj Films. It went on to become the longest-running film in Indian cinema, with daily shows still playing at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir. Raj and Simran quickly became household names, shaping how young audiences understood romance on screen.

Both actors have often spoken about how the film shadowed their later work. Khan once said he never expected people to hold Raj so close for so long. Kajol has called Simran “a chapter that refuses to end”, a line that stays with fans because it feels true; you still hear people quote “Ja Simran, ja” in conversations.

The London connection to DDLJ

Leicester Square appears early in the movie, with Raj near the Vue cinema and Simran at the Odeon, unaware of each other. For long-time fans, this tiny detail now holds new meaning with the statue placed between those two spots.

Other London locations from the film include King’s Cross station, Tower Bridge, Hyde Park and Horseguards Avenue. The new installation joins them on the informal map fans use to revisit the movie’s route through the city. The statue is the eleventh figure in the Scenes in the Square trail, run by the Heart of London Business Alliance with support from Westminster City Council.

Final word

A stage version, Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical, played in Manchester earlier this year, adding to the film’s list of off-screen chapters. Thirty years on, Raj and Simran now stand in bronze, a reminder of a film that never really left the screen.

ddlj statuekajolshah rukh khandilwale dulhania le jayenge

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Euphoria season 3

Zendaya returns as Rue for Euphoria season 3 tackling dangerous challenges in Mexico

Instagram/euphoria

'Euphoria' season 3 set for April as Rue’s dangerous Mexico turn leads the biggest five year reset yet

Highlights:

  • Casey Bloys confirms Euphoria season 3 will air in April.
  • Sam Levinson outlines a five-year jump and new arcs for Rue, Cassie and Nate.
  • Sharon Stone joins the cast as a showrunner linked to Lexi.
  • Rosalía and Trisha Paytas appear in new roles as HBO refreshes its slate.
  • Filming delays tied to Angus Cloud’s death and the Hollywood strikes.

Euphoria season 3 now has a clear window at last. HBO used its London presentation to confirm an April release, ending years of stop-start production. Casey Bloys confirmed the date on stage, and Sam Levinson followed with a rough outline of how far the new episodes jump. The story moves five years on, which shifts almost every character into unfamiliar ground. A returning cast, new faces, and a tougher, older world for the characters anchor the next chapter.

Euphoria season 3 Zendaya returns as Rue for Euphoria season 3 tackling dangerous challenges in Mexico Instagram/euphoria

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us