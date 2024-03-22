  • Friday, March 22, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Shah Rukh-Kajol-starrer ‘Baazigar’ set to re-release in cinemas

King Khan shared this exciting news with his fans.

Baazigar Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty-starrer cult film Baazigar is set for rerelease in cinemas. King Khan shared this exciting news with his fans.

“Flashback to a time when magic unfolded on the silver screen! Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic – Baazigar. As someone who had the privilege to bring this magic to life, I’m thrilled to join you in this nostalgic journey. Let’s celebrate the timeless era of Bollywood together!” King Khan announced on his Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Kajol and Shilpa Shetty also posted the announcement.

Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar featured Shah Rukh as an anti-hero. The thriller, also one of Kajol’s earliest successes, turned into a blockbuster.

The film, helmed by director duo Abbas-Mustan, is still famed for its dialogues and songs.

Recently, SRK has had three back-to-back hits in his kitty with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. He is yet to announce his next film.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.

Related Stories

NEWS
IPL 2024: AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam perform at opening ceremony
NEWS
BBC acquires all seasons of Suits
NEWS
‘Monkey Man’: Second trailer for Dev Patel’s directorial debut out
Entertainment
My film on Savarkar is anti-propaganda: Randeep Hooda
NEWS
Simone Ashley to lead romantic-comedy ‘Picture This’
Entertainment
‘The Crown’, ‘Black Mirror’ lead nominations for BAFTA Television Awards 2024
NEWS
DJ Alan Walker to perform in India
NEWS
Makers of ‘House of the Dragon 2’ drops two trailers
Entertainment
Charithra Chandran sparkles in first solo West End play
NEWS
Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Fighter’ lands on Netflix
NEWS
‘Bridgerton 3’ new teaser offers sneak peek into Kate and Anthony’s romance
FEATURES
Artists to present Assamese dance traditions at The Nehru Centre

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW