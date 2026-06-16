UK arrests Indian national after seizure of Russian shadow fleet vessel

AN INDIAN national has been arrested by UK authorities following the seizure of a sanctioned Russian shadow fleet oil tanker in the English Channel during what the government described as the first UK-led operation of its kind.

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) said a 38-year-old Indian national was arrested on suspicion of sanctions offences under the Russia regulations following the interception of the vessel SMYRTOS in the early hours of June 14.

“Following the interdiction of a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the early hours of 14 June, a 38-year-old Indian national has been arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency on suspicion of suspected sanctions offences under the Russia regulations,” an NCA spokesperson said.

The agency did not provide details of the alleged offences.

“He has been taken into custody where he will be interviewed by NCA investigators. As our investigation remains ongoing, we will not be commenting further at this time,” the spokesperson said.

The NCA said its officers worked alongside the armed forces to board and seize the sanctioned tanker, which remains at anchorage off the Dorset coast in south-west England.

According to the agency, 24 Indian and Georgian crew members remain on board and are “assisting with the investigation”.

“The NCA remains committed to working with partners to tackle Russia's sanctions evasion. This is now an ongoing NCA criminal investigation so we can't comment further at this time,” said Graeme Biggar, NCA Director General.

Prime minister Keir Starmer confirmed on Sunday that Royal Marine Commandos and specially trained NCA officers boarded the vessel as part of the operation.

Earlier, Starmer said the operation “delivers yet another blow to Russia” and reminds those backing Russian president Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine that they “cannot hide”.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the vessel will be moved provisionally to an anchorage and monitored for any environmental or safety concerns.

“Russia relies on its shadow fleet to fund its conflict in Ukraine and our interdiction delivers a blow to Putin's illegal war," said UK defence secretary Dan Jarvis.

The operation lasted six hours and involved aircraft from the Maritime Air Group, including Chinooks, Merlin Mk4 and Wildcat helicopters, a Royal Air Force P-8 aircraft, as well as HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury.

The enforcement action took place in international waters in accordance with domestic and international law, following an agreement reached in March allowing British armed forces and law enforcement officers to board shadow fleet vessels.

Shadow fleets refer to vessels operating outside maritime regulations, including through methods designed to disguise ownership and origin.

According to the MoD, a shadow fleet of more than 700 vessels carries 75 per cent of Russia's sanctioned oil and provides a key source of funding for the Kremlin. The ministry said the fleet generates a “war fund” that supplies missiles and drones targeting “innocent Ukrainian civilians” and sustains Russia's illegal war.

“The UK is a leader in tackling the shadow fleet, having already sanctioned more than 500 vessels. And these sanctions are working, Russia's oil and gas revenues fell by 24 per cent year on year in 2025," the MoD said.