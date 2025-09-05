Shabana Mahmood named home secretary, Lammy deputy to Starmer in major reshuffle

Highlights:

David Lammy becomes deputy prime minister while keeping foreign affairs brief

Angela Rayner resigned after admitting underpaid property tax

Lisa Nandy to stay on as culture secretary

Reshuffle marks first major shake-up of Starmer’s government

SHABANA MAHMOOD has been appointed home secretary in a major reshuffle of prime minister Keir Starmer’s cabinet following the resignation of deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.

The King approved a series of new appointments on Friday. David Lammy becomes lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice, and will also serve as deputy prime minister. Yvette Cooper has been named secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs.

Mahmood moves from justice secretary to the Home Office. Lisa Nandy will stay on as culture secretary despite months of speculation about her future.

Steve Reed is the new secretary of state for housing, communities and local government. Pat McFadden has been appointed secretary of state for work and pensions.

Peter Kyle is the new secretary of state for business and trade and president of the Board of Trade. Liz Kendall takes over as secretary of state for science, innovation and technology. Emma Reynolds becomes secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs. Douglas Alexander has been named secretary of state for Scotland.

Jonathan Reynolds has been appointed parliamentary secretary to the Treasury (chief whip) and will sit in cabinet. Sir Alan Campbell becomes lord president of the council and leader of the House of Commons, and will also attend cabinet.

Darren Jones has been appointed chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and will continue as chief secretary to the prime minister.

Angela Rayner, Lucy Powell and Ian Murray have left the government.

Rayner resigned earlier after admitting she had underpaid stamp duty on a seaside flat. In a letter to Starmer, ethics chief Laurie Magnus said Rayner had failed to "heed the caution" of legal advice and considered the ministerial code to have been breached.

"I accept that I did not meet the highest standards," Rayner wrote in her resignation letter, adding she would also step down as housing minister and deputy leader of the Labour Party. "I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice. I take full responsibility for this error."

In his reply, Starmer said he was "very sad" to see her leave government but added: "You will remain a major figure in our party."

Rayner confirmed she had underpaid stamp duty following reports that she had saved £40,000 ($53,000) by removing her name from the deeds of another property.

