Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Shabana Mahmood named home secretary, Lammy deputy to Starmer in major reshuffle

Starmer named foreign secretary David Lammy as the new deputy prime minister. Home secretary Yvette Cooper will move to the Foreign Office, while Lammy will also take on the justice brief.

Shabana Mahmood

Newly appointed home secretary Shabana Mahmood arrives at Number 10 at Downing Street as Keir Starmer holds a cabinet reshuffle on September 5, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraSep 05, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • David Lammy becomes deputy prime minister while keeping foreign affairs brief
  • Angela Rayner resigned after admitting underpaid property tax
  • Lisa Nandy to stay on as culture secretary
  • Reshuffle marks first major shake-up of Starmer’s government

SHABANA MAHMOOD has been appointed home secretary in a major reshuffle of prime minister Keir Starmer’s cabinet following the resignation of deputy prime minister Angela Rayner.

The King approved a series of new appointments on Friday. David Lammy becomes lord chancellor and secretary of state for justice, and will also serve as deputy prime minister. Yvette Cooper has been named secretary of state for foreign, commonwealth and development affairs.

Mahmood moves from justice secretary to the Home Office. Lisa Nandy will stay on as culture secretary despite months of speculation about her future.

Steve Reed is the new secretary of state for housing, communities and local government. Pat McFadden has been appointed secretary of state for work and pensions.

Peter Kyle is the new secretary of state for business and trade and president of the Board of Trade. Liz Kendall takes over as secretary of state for science, innovation and technology. Emma Reynolds becomes secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs. Douglas Alexander has been named secretary of state for Scotland.

Jonathan Reynolds has been appointed parliamentary secretary to the Treasury (chief whip) and will sit in cabinet. Sir Alan Campbell becomes lord president of the council and leader of the House of Commons, and will also attend cabinet.

Darren Jones has been appointed chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and will continue as chief secretary to the prime minister.

Angela Rayner, Lucy Powell and Ian Murray have left the government.

Rayner resigned earlier after admitting she had underpaid stamp duty on a seaside flat. In a letter to Starmer, ethics chief Laurie Magnus said Rayner had failed to "heed the caution" of legal advice and considered the ministerial code to have been breached.

"I accept that I did not meet the highest standards," Rayner wrote in her resignation letter, adding she would also step down as housing minister and deputy leader of the Labour Party. "I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice. I take full responsibility for this error."

In his reply, Starmer said he was "very sad" to see her leave government but added: "You will remain a major figure in our party."

Rayner confirmed she had underpaid stamp duty following reports that she had saved £40,000 ($53,000) by removing her name from the deeds of another property.

(With inputs from agencies)

angela raynercabinet reshuffledavid lammykeir starmershabana mahmood

Related News

Police arrest five after anti-asylum protesters target Heathrow hotel
News

Police arrest five after anti-asylum protesters target Heathrow hotel

Modi backs peaceful Ukraine settlement in call with Zelenskyy
News

Modi backs peaceful Ukraine settlement in call with Zelenskyy

Modi says "peace and stability" achieved on China border in Xi meeting
News

Modi says "peace and stability" achieved on China border in Xi meeting

Rajitha Senaratne arrested
News

Rajitha Senaratne detained as Sri Lanka intensifies anti-corruption drive

More For You

Epping protests

The protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping triggered a series of demonstrations across the country during heightened tensions over immigration. (Photo: Getty Images)

Asylum seeker convicted of sex assaults case that led to protests

AN ETHIOPIAN asylum seeker, whose arrest in July led to protests outside a hotel near London where he and other migrants were housed, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl and another woman.

The protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, about 20 miles (30 km) from London, triggered a series of demonstrations across the country during heightened tensions over immigration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Angela-Rayner-Getty

Rayner, 45, announced she would step down as deputy prime minister, housing minister and deputy leader of the Labour Party. (Photo: Getty Image)

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner resigns after admitting tax mistake

Highlights

  • Rayner steps down after admitting underpaying property tax
  • Resigns as deputy prime minister, housing minister and Labour deputy leader
  • Becomes eighth minister to leave Starmer’s government, and the most senior so far
  • Her departure comes as Labour trails Reform UK in opinion polls

DEPUTY prime minister Angela Rayner resigned on Friday after admitting she had underpaid property tax on a new home. Her resignation is a fresh setback for prime minister Keir Starmer, who had initially stood by her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Migrants boat
Migrants swim to board a smugglers' boat in order to attempt crossing the English channel off the beach of Audresselles, northern France. (Photo: Getty Images)

UK pauses refugee family reunion route amid migration reforms

Highlights:

  • Refugee family reunion scheme suspended as part of migration reforms
  • Nearly 21,000 visas issued in the past year, mainly to women and children
  • New rules to include contribution requirements and longer waiting periods
  • Government expects first migrant returns to France later this month

THE GOVERNMENT has announced it is suspending a scheme that allowed families of refugees in the UK to apply to join their relatives, as part of efforts to cut irregular migration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Angela-Rayner-Reuters

Angela Rayner arrives for a cabinet meeting at Downing Street on September 2, 2025. (Photo credit: Reuters)

Rayner's future uncertain as report on stamp duty case expected soon

DEPUTY prime minister Angela Rayner is awaiting the outcome of an investigation into her underpayment of stamp duty on a property in East Sussex, with the findings expected soon.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said he anticipated the report, led by ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus, would be delivered “pretty quickly.” He added: “Then, of course, I will act on whatever the report is that's put in front of me.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Minouche Shafik

Shafik served as deputy governor for markets and banking at the Bank of England between August 2014 and February 2017.

Reuters

Starmer appoints Minouche Shafik as chief economic adviser in reshuffle

Highlights:

  • Minouche Shafik named chief economic adviser to Keir Starmer.
  • Darren Jones moves into Downing Street role; James Murray replaces him.
  • Nin Pandit to lead a reformed Downing Street Delivery Team.
  • Vidhya Alakeson given expanded responsibilities over policy and delivery.

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has named Minouche Shafik, a former deputy governor of the Bank of England, as his chief economic adviser. The appointment comes as he looks to strengthen his team ahead of what is expected to be a difficult end to the year.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us