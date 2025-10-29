Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Shabana Mahmood says Home Office 'not yet fit for purpose' amid crises

Mahmood said asylum hotels had caused community tensions and confirmed plans to move some migrants to military sites in Inverness and East Sussex by the end of the year.

Shabana Mahmood

Mahmood said the department she took charge of last month had 'a range of problems', including contract management and retaining senior staff, but she was 'determined to deliver'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 29, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

HOME SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood has said the Home Office has failed to meet the challenge of multiple crises over the years and is "not yet fit for purpose".

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Mahmood said the department she took charge of last month had "a range of problems", including contract management and retaining senior staff, but she was "determined to deliver".

Mahmood made the remarks while overseeing a police operation in south London targeting migrants working illegally. She said the crackdown was "starting to work", with 8,232 people arrested for illegal working over the past year — a 63 per cent rise.

She said: "It is clear that the enforcement of our rules has been lacking - and wasn't good enough or strong enough under the last government… The law hasn't kept pace with the changes to the ways in which people get work."

Mahmood said asylum hotels had caused community tensions and confirmed plans to move some migrants to military sites in Inverness and East Sussex by the end of the year.

She added that “all options are on the table” regarding hotel contracts, saying she would act in the “best interests of our taxpayers”.

The Home Office has also faced criticism over other issues, including small boat crossings, the grooming gangs inquiry, and the mistaken release of convicted offender Hadush Kebatu, who has since been deported to Ethiopia.

Conservative MP Neil Hudson said the local community was “very relieved” by Kebatu’s deportation but called the earlier mistake “incredibly frustrating”.

asylum hotelshome officeimmigration policyshabana mahmooduk politics

Related News

King and Queen celebrate 30 years of Neasden Temple with devotees
News

King and Queen celebrate 30 years of Neasden Temple with devotees

asylum seeker
News

Afghan asylum seeker arrested over fatal west London stabbing

Government crackdown sees record arrests of illegal migrant workers
News

Government crackdown sees record arrests of illegal migrant workers

Man charged with rape of Asian woman in racially aggravated attack
News

Man charged with rape of Asian woman in racially aggravated attack

More For You

Stohr

Stohr was suspended in March 2024, initially for personal reasons, amid concerns that some procedures were “below the expected standard”.

getty images

Report finds ‘series of missed opportunities’ in case of suspended Cambridge surgeon

A REPORT into suspended surgeon Kuldeep Stohr has found a “series of missed opportunities” by Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) in addressing concerns over her surgeries at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Stohr was suspended in March 2024, initially for personal reasons, amid concerns that some procedures were “below the expected standard”.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us