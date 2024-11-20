Bar tribunal hears sexual harassment claims against KC Sidhu

The tribunal is hearing 15 charges of misconduct against Sidhu, including allegations of sexual harassment by three women. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

A JUNIOR paralegal has told a disciplinary tribunal that King’s Counsel (KC) Navjot Sidhu “normalised” his behaviour to the point that she blamed herself for sexual activity she did not want.

Testifying on Friday via video link, the woman described an incident during a “mini-pupillage” while she was shadowing Sidhu at a high-profile trial. She said Sidhu invited her to his hotel room to work on the case, later asking her to stay overnight.

The woman said Sidhu kissed her and initiated sexual activity despite her objections. “I made it clear I did not want to be in the room,” she said. “I made excuses. I did not want the sexual activity to happen … I did not respond when he came on top of me.” She added that Sidhu’s behaviour left her believing she was at fault.

The woman told the tribunal she repeatedly expressed her desire to leave the room. In her written witness statement, she reflected: “I should never have been in his hotel room. I was young, at the start of my career … looking back on it now, the thought that a KC invites you to their hotel room is absurd.”

Sidhu, now 58, denies the allegations. His lawyer, Alisdair Williamson KC, suggested during cross-examination that the woman had consented to the activity and raised the issue formally only after learning of other complaints. She refuted the claim, stating: “I did not want the sexual activity.”

The tribunal is hearing 15 charges of misconduct against Sidhu, including allegations of sexual harassment by three women. Earlier, 13 additional charges were struck out. The Bar Standards Board described some of the allegations, including sexually explicit messages, as behaviour that would leave the public “horrified.”

Sidhu, a prominent barrister, previously led the Criminal Bar Association’s legal aid pay strike and has held senior positions in legal organisations.

The hearing at Gray’s Inn, London, continues.