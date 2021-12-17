Website Logo
  • Friday, December 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 476,478
Total Cases 34,718,602
Today's Fatalities 343
Today's Cases 7,974
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 476,478
Total Cases 34,718,602
Today's Fatalities 343
Today's Cases 7,974

HEADLINE STORY

Sexual assault: Imran Ahmad Khan MP to stand trial in March

Imran Ahmad Khan

By: Pramod Thomas

AN MP accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy in 2008 is to go on trial in March next year, media reports said. 

Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan, who represents Wakefield in West Yorkshire, faces a single count of sexual assault against the teenager in Staffordshire.

The 48-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey in London on Thursday (16) via video link and the case was transferred to Southwark Crown Court.

A two-week trial has been scheduled to start on 21 March.

The MP had denied the single charge of sexual assault when he appeared at the Old Bailey in September.

The defendant, who is on unconditional bail, has been suspended by the Conservative Party and sits in the Commons as an independent, the BBC reported.

Wakefield in West Yorkshire was part of Labour’s ‘red wall’ for 87 years before Tory Imran Ahmad Khan won the seat in the 2019 General Election.

Labour MP Mary Creagh held the seat previously – but was beaten by Ahmad Khan by 3,358 votes.

“It is true that an accusation has been made against me. May I make it clear from the outset that the allegation, which is from over 13 years ago, is denied in the strongest terms. This matter is deeply distressing to me and I, of course, take it extremely seriously,” said a statement Khan posted on Twitter earlier this year.

“To be accused of doing something I did not do is shocking, destabilising and traumatic. I am innocent. Those, like me, who are falsely accused of such actions are in the difficult position of having to endure damaging and painful speculation until the case is concluded. I ask for privacy as I work to clear my name.”

He remains on unconditional bail ahead of his trial, reported The Daily Mail.

Khan was born in Wakefield, where he attended the independent Silcoates School before going to university at the Pushkin Institute in Russia and graduating from King’s College in London with a bachelor’s degree in war studies.

Before entering Parliament, he worked for the UN as a special assistant for political affairs in Mogadishu.

The Crown Prosecution Service previously said it made the decision to charge Khan after reviewing a file of evidence from Staffordshire Police.

Staffordshire Police had probed the historic sexual assault claim for more than a year – but did not make an arrest during that time, media reports added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Bradford GP behind Covid test firms with many unhappy customers
HEADLINE STORY
EXCLUSIVE: “Time of reckoning for cricket”
News
North Shropshire by-election: Tories lose seat to Lib Dems
News
Bindra offers help to shooters after recent spate of suicides
News
‘Panic’ in Britain as Omicron crisis bites ahead of Christmas
HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh marks 50 years since liberation war victory
News
EXCLUSIVE: Alarm as Asians shun booster jabs
News
EXCLUSIVE: BBC radio unlikely to hit leadership targets
News
Man accepts responsibility for killing Sabina Nessa
News
Judge’s bullying case against government moves closer to trial
News
Johnson faces major test in North Shropshire amid scandals
News
England’s chief medical officer urges to scale back Christmas plans
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ajay Devgn announces the wrap of his next Runway 34
British hospitality businesses reel from Omicron surge
India-produced Covid vaccine receives emergency approval: WHO
Priyanka Chopra blasts publication referencing her as wife of Nick…
Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps up her next Janhit Mein Jaari
Arora Group buys Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE