Sequel to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s 2004 film Hulchul on the cards

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan is planning to roll out a sequel to his 2004 directorial Hulchul. The comic-caper starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, while Amrish Puri, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Arbaaz Khan, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, and Shakti Kapoor rounded off the supporting cast.

Spilling some beans on the sequel, a source close to the development tells an entertainment portal, “The film is currently in the scripting stage. It is yet unclear if Priyadarshan will be helming the sequel and if any of the original actors will return back for part 2. The development is currently in the nascent stage.”

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan is presently busy with his next directorial Hungama 2. As the title aptly suggests, the film is a sequel to his 2003 blockbuster Hungama featuring Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Rimi Sen, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, and Rajpal Yadav.

Hungama 2 stars Meezaan Jaffery, Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal in principal roles. Currently in post-production, the film is expected to arrive in theatres in the second half of 2021.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, next stars in Laal Singh Chaddha. Aamir Khan plays the male lead in the much-awaited film, directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role.

The forthcoming film reunites Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan after a long gap of nine years as the two were last seen together in Reema Kagti’s 2012 psychological thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. Actress Mona Singh also plays a pivotal part in the film.

