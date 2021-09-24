Website Logo
Sensex breaches 60,000-mark for first time

Bull run has continued in Indian stock markets (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA’S equity benchmark Sensex breached the 60,000-mark for the first time on Friday (24), led by strong gains in index majors Infosys, HDFC Bank and TCS.

The 30-share index of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was trading 359.29 points or 0.60 per cent higher at its lifetime high of 60,244.65 in the early morning. The broader Nifty 50 index of the National Stock Exchange soared 100.40 points or 0.56 per cent to its record high of 17,923.35 at the time of reporting.

It took a little over 31 years for the Sensex to traverse from 1,000 points to the historic 60,000 level.

The benchmark index was at 1,000 points on July 25, 1990 and took nearly 25 years before it touched the 30,000-mark on March 4, 2015.

The Sensex has climbed from the 30,000 level to 60,000 in a little over six years, reflecting the overall bullishness in the market. It rose more than six fold from the sub-9000 levels of 2009.

“Sensex has hit the 60,000-mark today. Reaching this milestone is quite an achievement in these Covid times and a shot in the arm for bulls that are in total control of this market,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The outperformance of India during September so far is stunning with MSCI World Index down 2.13 per cent, he said, adding that the poor performance of the Shanghai Composite due to regulatory crackdown and the China Plus One policy have again made India an attractive investment destination for foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong were trading with losses in mid-session deals, while Tokyo was positive.

US equities ended with gains in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.09 per cent to $77.32 (£56.35) per barrel.

