Princess Royal to attend Sense International Gala to support global deafblindness initiatives

Royal Highness Princess Anne

By: Eastern Eye

INTERNATIONAL disability charity, Sense International, was scheduled to hold a gala fundraising dinner in London on Thursday (26) to support its work across eight countries, including India, Bangladesh and Kenya.

Among high-profile guests attending the event was the Princess Royal, the charity’s patron since it was founded in 1994.

Sense International supports children and adults with deaf-blindness and its work has helped more than 80,000 people and their families each year.

It works with hospitals, schools, employers and governments to raise awareness of deafblindness and the charity has provided early screening, education and vocational training services to more than a million children, young people and adults.

Chief executive of Sense and Sense International, Richard Kramer, said, “We are delighted to have our patron, her royal highness, the Princess Royal, join supporters, and some of the incredible people we have supported over the years, to mark our anniversary. “We are proud of the impact of our work over the past three decades, helping to transform the lives of children, adults and families across the globe.

“We now look forward to the future, as we work towards a fairer and more inclusive world for people with deafblindness, ensuring they receive the support and opportunities they deserve.” Sense International started the first accredited teacher training programme for deafblindness in India in 1999.

More than a decade later, in 2017, the Indian government recognised deafblindness as a distinct disability, categorising it as one of the most “severe” disabilities, for which urgent and comprehensive support should be made available.

Similar decisions were taken by the governments of Bangladesh in 2013, Nepal in 2016, Kenya in 2018, and most recently Uganda in 2020.

To learn about Sense International and how to support them, visit www.senseinternational.org.uk

From isolation to success

KAZOLY, from Rangpur district in Bangladesh, was born with complete deafblindness but has turned her life around after support from Sense International.

Her family was unable to afford medical treatment, but they supported her to walk independently, identify different family members from smell and to express need for food.

However, life was hard. Communication difficulties led to tensions with neighbours.

Kazoly was bullied, shunned and eventually locked away out of sight. That isolation took a heavy toll as she became withdrawn and her hard-won skills faded away.

In 2020 a visiting deafblind field educator from Sense International visited Rangpur for a community survey.

Hearing about Kazoly, the field educator built a relationship with her family and gradually started working with her – creating an education plan, introducing tactile language and making financial support available to her.

After four months of support, Kazoly knew simple signs such as ‘father’ and ‘mother’. Soon she had the confidence to start venturing out.

Kazoly’s desire to learn and expand her horizons had been ignited. Despite being mocked for her ambitions, she enrolled on a skill development programme and took up an apprenticeship. She quickly learned how to operate a sewing machine and tailor clothing.

After six months of training, Kazoly and her sister-inlaw set up a dressmaking business.

She is no longer ridiculed or bullied, but is respected and admired by those around her.