  • Monday, August 16, 2021
Self-isolation not needed for double-jabbed Britons

By: Sattwik Biswal

PEOPLE in England and Northern Ireland who have had two Covid vaccine doses need not have to isolate if they come into contact with someone who has tested positive.

They no more have to quarantine for 10 days, but have been advised to take PCR test, which is also not compulsory. The advisory says they are required to wear a face mask in slosed places, and limit contact with others.

The guidance applies to under-18s too, with the change to self-isolation rules having been already implemented in Scotland and Wales.

The change in rules in England and Northern Ireland will reduce the number of people compelled to stay at home.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said Monday’s changes to self-isolation guidance were part of a cautious “step back towards normality”, which was made possible because of the vaccine rollout.

“Vaccines are what will bring this pandemic to an end, with over 84,000 lives already saved and 23 million infections prevented,” he added.

In England, the new rules apply to those who have had their second dose of the Covid vaccine at least 14 days before coming into contact with a positive case.

Moreover, people who are pinged will now be advised to take a free PCR test but will not have to self-isolate while waiting for the result.

In July, the number of self-isolation alerts sent to people in England and Wales in a week was just under 700,000.

Industries including car manufacturers and food distributors complained about their businesses getting affected because of their staff isolating after getting pinged.

This led to the government allowing those working in key sectors such as food distribution – to be exempt from isolation if pinged and take daily tests instead.

The sensitivity of the NHS Covid-19 app in England and Wales was also tweaked to ensure fewer people were pinged – advising them to quarantine.

