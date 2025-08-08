Selena Gomez reveals how a Jonas Brothers breakup led to her 16-year friendship with Taylor Swift

Highlights:

Selena Gomez has opened up about the unexpected way she met Taylor Swift, and how a pair of teenage breakups set the foundation for one of Hollywood’s strongest friendships.

Appearing on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast on Wednesday, 6 August, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed she first crossed paths with the Eras Tour singer in 2008 when both were dating members of the Jonas Brothers. Gomez was 15 and dating Nick Jonas, while Swift, then 18, was in a relationship with Joe Jonas.

“She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other,” Gomez told Shane. “We became best friends, bonded over the breakup, as girls do. Then we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after, and here we are now 16 years later.”

How Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift first met

According to Gomez, their first meeting was during what she fondly calls the “crazy curly hair Taylor” era, when Swift wore bracelets stacked all the way up her arm. Both singers were in the early stages of their careers, navigating fame and relationships as teenagers.

While their romances with the Jonas Brothers were short-lived, the two found a lasting connection in each other. “We didn’t know what we were doing back then,” Gomez laughed. “Everything was cute, we were young, and now we can look back and just smile.”

The secret behind Love Story’s first listen

Gomez also shared a personal memory that underscored the depth of their early bond. Before Love Story became one of Swift’s most recognisable hits, the country-pop star played it for Gomez in a hotel room.

“I remember it vividly. I instantly thought, ‘This is one of the most beautiful songs ever,’” Gomez recalled. Swift at the time confided that she thought it would be her first single, but wasn’t completely sure. The track went on to become a career-defining hit, selling millions of copies worldwide.

Supporting each other through the years

Since their Jonas Brothers days, Gomez and Swift have been each other’s most vocal supporters. Swift has praised Gomez’s music, including her recent joint album with fiancé Benny Blanco, while Gomez has celebrated Swift’s major career milestones, from Grammy wins to reclaiming her music masters.

Their friendship extends beyond the stage. Swift recently baked Gomez a loaf of sourdough bread as a playful nod to her “loaf story” with Blanco, a pun on Swift’s 2009 hit Love Story.





Where they are now

Today, both women are thriving in their personal and professional lives. Gomez is engaged to record producer Benny Blanco and continues to expand her acting career, while Swift is in a high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce and touring globally with her Eras Tour.

Looking back, Gomez says she’s grateful that a teenage heartbreak turned into a lifelong friendship. “She’s been with me through so many ups and downs,” she said. “It’s rare to have that kind of consistency in this industry, and I cherish it.”