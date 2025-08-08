Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Selena Gomez reveals how a Jonas Brothers breakup led to her 16-year friendship with Taylor Swift

Gomez shares how teenage heartbreak sparked an enduring bond with Swift that began long before their global fame.

Selena Gomez friendship story

Selena Gomez says Taylor Swift played Love Story for her before the world heard it

Instagram/selenagomez
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 08, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • Selena Gomez says she met Taylor Swift while they were dating Nick and Joe Jonas in 2008.
  • The pair bonded over their teenage breakups and have been inseparable for 16 years.
  • Gomez recalls Swift playing Love Story for her before its release.
  • Both stars continue to support each other’s careers and personal milestones.

Selena Gomez has opened up about the unexpected way she met Taylor Swift, and how a pair of teenage breakups set the foundation for one of Hollywood’s strongest friendships.

Appearing on the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast on Wednesday, 6 August, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed she first crossed paths with the Eras Tour singer in 2008 when both were dating members of the Jonas Brothers. Gomez was 15 and dating Nick Jonas, while Swift, then 18, was in a relationship with Joe Jonas.

“She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other,” Gomez told Shane. “We became best friends, bonded over the breakup, as girls do. Then we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after, and here we are now 16 years later.”

Selena Gomez friendship story Selena Gomez says Jonas Brothers breakup led to Taylor Swift playing Love Story for her in secretInstagram/selenagomez


How Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift first met

According to Gomez, their first meeting was during what she fondly calls the “crazy curly hair Taylor” era, when Swift wore bracelets stacked all the way up her arm. Both singers were in the early stages of their careers, navigating fame and relationships as teenagers.

While their romances with the Jonas Brothers were short-lived, the two found a lasting connection in each other. “We didn’t know what we were doing back then,” Gomez laughed. “Everything was cute, we were young, and now we can look back and just smile.”

The secret behind Love Story’s first listen

Gomez also shared a personal memory that underscored the depth of their early bond. Before Love Story became one of Swift’s most recognisable hits, the country-pop star played it for Gomez in a hotel room.

“I remember it vividly. I instantly thought, ‘This is one of the most beautiful songs ever,’” Gomez recalled. Swift at the time confided that she thought it would be her first single, but wasn’t completely sure. The track went on to become a career-defining hit, selling millions of copies worldwide.

Selena Gomez friendship story Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY AwardsGetty Images


Supporting each other through the years

Since their Jonas Brothers days, Gomez and Swift have been each other’s most vocal supporters. Swift has praised Gomez’s music, including her recent joint album with fiancé Benny Blanco, while Gomez has celebrated Swift’s major career milestones, from Grammy wins to reclaiming her music masters.

Their friendship extends beyond the stage. Swift recently baked Gomez a loaf of sourdough bread as a playful nod to her “loaf story” with Blanco, a pun on Swift’s 2009 hit Love Story.


Where they are now

Today, both women are thriving in their personal and professional lives. Gomez is engaged to record producer Benny Blanco and continues to expand her acting career, while Swift is in a high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce and touring globally with her Eras Tour.

Looking back, Gomez says she’s grateful that a teenage heartbreak turned into a lifelong friendship. “She’s been with me through so many ups and downs,” she said. “It’s rare to have that kind of consistency in this industry, and I cherish it.”

jonas brotherslove storytaylor swiftselena gomez

Related News

Gwyneth Paltrow
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow becomes Astronomer’s surprise spokesperson after Coldplay kiss-cam scandal

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo
Hollywood

Nicola Peltz shares nude photo taken by Brooklyn Beckham amid rising tensions with Beckham family

Urooj Ashfaq
Entertainment

Urooj Ashfaq's hilarious journey: Her top 10 comedy moments so far

Parle Patel: British‑Indian Reframes Big Screen Identity
Entertainment

Parle Patel’s great Gujarati leap: How the entertainer brought British-Indian identity to the big screen

More For You

Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dies from melanoma at 48

Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson halted Las Vegas shows before death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock from melanoma

Highlights:

  • Brandon Blackstock, talent manager and former husband of Kelly Clarkson, has died at 48 after battling melanoma for more than three years.
  • His family confirmed he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.
  • The news came a day after Clarkson paused her Las Vegas residency to be with their two children.
  • Blackstock managed country stars including Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts and was the stepson of Reba McEntire.

Brandon Blackstock, a well-known talent manager in the country music industry and the former husband of Grammy-winning singer and TV host Kelly Clarkson, has died aged 48. His family confirmed that he passed away peacefully after a prolonged battle with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.

In a statement released through Starstruck Entertainment, the Nashville-based talent management company founded by his father, Narvel Blackstock, the family said:

Keep ReadingShow less
Hardeep Singh Kohli

Hardeep Singh Kohli to stand trial in November over alleged sexual offences against three women

Getty Images

Hardeep Singh Kohli to face trial over BBC studio indecent assault and sex offence allegations involving three women

Highlights:

  • Comedian and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant faces six charges of alleged sexual offences.
  • Allegations include incidents at BBC Scotland’s Pacific Quay studio, hotels, and a Glasgow bar.
  • Kohli denies all charges, with a special defence of consent lodged for one allegation.
  • Trial set for November at Glasgow Sheriff Court, expected to last up to five days.

Scottish comedian and broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli is set to face trial in November over allegations of sexual offences involving three women, dating from 2007 to 2016.

The 56-year-old, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 and has been a familiar face on British television and radio, is accused of a series of indecent assaults and breaches of the peace at various locations, including BBC Scotland’s headquarters in Glasgow, hotels in the city and Dumfries and Galloway, and a Glasgow bar. Kohli denies all six charges.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

How Gangs of Wasseypur 2 turned Nawazuddin Siddiqui into a household name

getty images

13 years of Faizal Khan: How 'Gangs of Wasseypur 2' turned Nawazuddin Siddiqui into a Bollywood icon

Highlights:

  • Gangs of Wasseypur 2 released on August 8, 2012, cementing Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a leading force in Indian cinema.
  • His portrayal of Faizal Khan became a pop culture phenomenon for its authenticity and intensity.
  • The role opened doors to acclaimed projects such as The Lunchbox, Manto, Sacred Games and more.
  • Nawazuddin’s rise from uncredited roles to international red carpets remains one of Bollywood’s most inspiring journeys

Nawazuddin Siddiqui How Gangs of Wasseypur 2 turned Nawazuddin Siddiqui into a household name www.easterneye.biz


Keep ReadingShow less
Yorkshire teen Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig joins Freida Pinto in Netflix drama 'Unaccustomed Earth'

Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig has been cast as Hema in Netflix’s Unaccustomed Earth

Articulate Agency

Yorkshire teen Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig joins Freida Pinto in Netflix drama 'Unaccustomed Earth'

Highlights:

  • 18-year-old actress from Cleckheaton joins Netflix’s upcoming drama Unaccustomed Earth
  • Cast alongside Freida Pinto, Indraneil Sengupta and Adi Roy
  • Series based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s acclaimed short stories
  • Written by Madhuri Shekar and directed by Ritesh Batra

A Yorkshire teenager has landed a breakthrough role in a major Netflix series.

Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig, 18, from Cleckheaton, has been cast as “Hema” in Unaccustomed Earth, a new eight-part drama inspired by Jhumpa Lahiri’s award-winning short story collection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani as Kavya Luthra in War 2 after months of disciplined preparation

Instagram/bollyhunter

Inside Kiara Advani’s sustainable fitness plan for her first bikini role in 'War 2'

Highlights:

  • Kiara Advani followed a structured, protein-rich diet for her War 2 role alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.
  • Nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia revealed her meals included protein pancakes, grilled chicken, avocado and sattu chaas.
  • The transformation was achieved without crash diets, focusing on balance, recovery and a strict sleep schedule.
  • Kiara’s first on-screen bikini appearance comes in the YRF Spy Universe’s highly anticipated 2025 release.

Kiara Advani’s striking new look in War 2, her debut in the YRF Spy Universe, is the result of months of planning, discipline and precision. Starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the actress plays Kavya Luthra, and her first-ever bikini scene on screen has already become a talking point.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kiara’s nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia revealed that the goal was to get the actress in “the best shape of her life” without resorting to shortcuts. “She didn’t want crash diets or quick fixes. She wanted something sustainable, holistic and something that made her feel strong,” Nicole said.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us