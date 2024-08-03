Seema Kapoor: Story of a self-made television star

The acclaimed actress speaks about her action-packed career and personal life challenges

Seema Kapoor

By: Eastern Eye

Seema Kapoor has shown off her talent on top TV shows such as Kismat, Kurukshetra, Hasratein, Hum Saath Aath Hai, Nagin, Gul Sanobar and Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The acclaimed actress currently stars in popular drama serial Udaariyaan.

Eastern Eye caught up with the popular small screen star to discuss her career, how childhood abuse and a suicide attempt as a youngster shaped her, and why it’s important to never give up.

How do you reflect on your acting journey?

My journey has been the most interesting, having done versatile roles, which were all appreciated and successful. I’ve had the maximum number of serials as a lead to my credit. All are close to my heart.

Which of these projects has been closest to your heart?

Kismat, Kurukshetra, Hasratein, Hum Saath Aath Hai, Nagin, Gul Sanobar and Bidaai are my favourites.

Which character challenged you most?

The most challenging was A Suitable Bride in which I played 12 roles live on stage.

Who have you most enjoyed working with?

I enjoyed working the most with Ramesh Sippy Ji and Rajan Shahi ji.

Would you have done anything differently?

I would not do any of the roles differently, as they all were played to the hilt, keeping a lot of factors in mind. They can’t be more perfect, as all were done with my best capabilities.

What has the experience of working in hit serial Udaariyaan been like?

Udaariyaan was a good experience overall and different.

How do you stay motivated on a show with hundreds of episodes, like Udaariyaan has?

I stay motivated in a long show, as I approach each day and the scenes with a fresh mindset. I see each episode as a new challenge. Long shows make me feel good and charged. So, whether it is 100 or 1,000 episodes, it doesn’t matter to me. The more, the better. The monotony therefore doesn’t lower my spirit, as I do it with the same enthusiasm as when I’d begun.

You recently spoke about having an abusive mother. How did that shape you?

Yes, I went through child abuse at the hands of my mother. Also, I belong to a broken family. As a product of such circumstances, I shy away from people due to (lack of) trust issues. I became a reserved person, a loner and self-reliant. I became stern with myself and a perfectionist, as I learned life on my own.

You also spoke about a suicide attempt as a 15-year-old, after a much older man deceived you. How have you remained strong through tough times?

Deception definitely made me stronger and self-abiding. It also made me spiritually inclined and compassionate towards children, those less able and animals.

What advice would you give someone going through difficulties?

I would always want people to not give up during tough times. One should combat the circumstances with enough gusto. Never give up or opt for weaker solutions. Tough times don’t last forever and remember, every cloud has a silver lining.

After all these years, do you have any unfulfilled ambitions?

Yes, there are loads of unfulfilled dreams. This includes dream roles. My fingers are crossed to realise them all.

What inspires you?

Loyalty, honesty, ingenuity, real people and good work inspire me endlessly. I detest any kind of mediocrity and love to soar high above.