Website Logo
  • Friday, May 06, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

SDP win first council seat in Leeds for 34 years

Richard Burgon MP and council deputy leader Debra Coupar

By: David Spereall

THE Social Democratic Party (SDP) has won a Leeds council seat for the first time since 1988, in one of the most shocking local election results the city has ever seen.

39-year-old mental health support worker Wayne Dixon won the Middleton Park ward from Labour by 700 votes.

The SDP were a major influence on British politics in the 1980s after they were formed by four breakaway Labour MPs.

But within a decade they’d almost dwindled out of existence after party chiefs chose to merge with the Liberal Party.

The party’s name was kept alive by a handful of loyalists but has rarely mounted a serious challenge for power in Leeds or beyond, since.

Councillor Dixon attributed the result to voters being “fed up with the big parties”.

Speaking shortly after his victory was announced, he said: “We’ve created an uprising among the working class. The big parties are letting us down year after year and we’re not going to take it.

“A few members kept the party going but since we relaunched in 2018 we’ve gone from strength to strength. We’ve now got a few thousand members across the country.”

The result was one of a handful of surprises among the early results.

Labour gained Farnley and Wortley from the Greens, but the Greens turned the tables on Labour and took Hunslet and Riverside from long-serving councillor Liz Nash, who had been an elected member for around 50 years.

Elsewhere, Labour held onto other heartland seats they were defending across the city.

The leader of the opposition Conservative group, Andrew Carter held onto his seat in Calverley and Farsley by just under 300 votes, while Liberal Democrat group leader Stewart Golton was also returned in Rothwell.

Labour’s deputy leader, Coun Debra Coupar won her Temple Newsam seat back by around 600 votes and said afterwards that results around the country showed the party was doing well nationally.

Coun Coupar said: “I think it’s a vindication of the Labour party and our leader at the moment Keir Starmer has done a great job, bringing the party back to winning ways.”

A further batch of results is expected to be declared this afternoon from about 4.30pm.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
TUC analysis: Unemployment rate widens between minority workers and white counterparts
UK
Prince Charles praises pharmacy sector’s work during pandemic
UK
Sinn Fein eyes watershed win in N Ireland
News
Local elections: Johnson suffers heavy losses in London
UK
Survey: Majority of asylum seekers are not afraid of UK’s offshoring plans
UK
Lord Swraj Paul’s wife Aruna passes away
News
France and India call for immediate end to Ukraine hostilities
News
Investigation finds bullying, racism existed in Holland Park School
UK
Man jailed for strangling ex-girlfriend and torching her body
News
Kamala Harris slams Republicans for ‘weaponising’ abortion issue
News
NHS nurse treks to Everest base camp to raise fund for charity
News
UK voters head to polls with historic N.Ireland result predicted
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
SDP win first council seat in Leeds for 34 years
Benedict Cumberbatch: Doctor Strange 2 goes beyond thrills and spills…
Yami Gautam: Time for Hindi film industry to improvise
TUC analysis: Unemployment rate widens between minority workers and white…
Prince Charles praises pharmacy sector’s work during pandemic
Racist comment: £50,000 fine for Essex