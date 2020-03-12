Cancer Research UK
Mental Health Media
Elephant Atta
College of Policing
Trending Now

Scindia would not get respect in BJP: Rahul Gandhi


Rahul Gandhi (C) with Jyotiraditya Scindia (L) and Kamal Nath (R) (Photo:Twitter)
Rahul Gandhi (C) with Jyotiraditya Scindia (L) and Kamal Nath (R) (Photo:Twitter)

INDIAN National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (12) said Jyotiraditya Scindia forgot his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future.

He added that Scindia would not get respect in the BJP.

Talking about Scindia’s move to the BJP ending his long association with the Congress, Gandhi said there is a difference between what Scindia is saying and what is in his heart.

Gandhi described Scindia as an “old friend”.

Scindia would not get respect in the BJP, nor would he feel satisfied there, the former Congress chief said.

Earlier, another congress party leader Sachin Pilot said that Scindia parting ways with Congress.

“I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party,” he said.

A day after quitting the Congress, Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for “denying reality” and “not acknowledging” new thoughts and new leadership.

Scindia has been named as the BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

On Thursday, Scindia visited the BJP office in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi also retweeted an old photo of him with Scindia and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.

Stock system
GG Developers
Sona tours

Most Popular

India records first COVID-19 death in Karnataka, South India

Manveen Rana to host new Times podcast show

Scindia would not get respect in BJP: Rahul Gandhi

EG Group acquires UK’s biggest KFC franchise

How to find your unique writing voice