  Friday, April 01, 2022
Business

SBI UK chief awarded Freedom of the City of London

State Bank of India’s UK regional head Sharad Chandak (centre) receiving the Freedom of the City of London from the Lord Mayor of London, Vincent Keaveny, at the Mansion House in London on March 31, 2022.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

STATE BANK OF INDIA’S UK regional head, Sharad Chandak, has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of the bank’s historic ties with the financial hub of Britain.

Chandak received the honour at a ceremony attended by the Lord Mayor of London, Vincent Keaveny, at the Mansion House in London on Thursday (31).

The Freedom of the City of London dates back to the 13th century and has since developed into an honour bestowed upon individuals who make an impact in the financial hub of London, referred to as the City or the Square Mile.

“I am delighted to receive the prestigious Freedom of the City of London honour and accept it as a token of the longstanding and enduring relationship between State Bank of India and the City of London,” said Chandak.

“It is also testimony to the lead role being played by SBI among the Indian banks in the UK and the fact that it has served corporates, small and mid businesses and retail customers over the past 100 years.

“This is also an honour for all the employees of SBI UK – present and past – who through their vision, dedication and professionalism established the brand of State Bank of India in the UK and strengthened the relationship of SBI and the City of London,” he said.

The ceremony follows a recent event at the Mansion House marking SBI’s presence in the UK, which dates back to 1921.

“State Bank of India has completed 100 years of its operations in the UK. And this award is a zenith in our professional journey,” Chandak said.

The Freedom of the City of London is believed to have begun in 1237 and enabled recipients to carry out their trade in the city.

Today, it is given to individuals by the City of London Corporation to help celebrate a significant achievement, or to pay tribute to their outstanding contribution to London life or public life.

A previous Indian recipient of the honour is Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, and other prominent recipients include South African leader Nelson Mandela and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

(PTI)

