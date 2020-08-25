Saumya Tandon on quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Saumya Tandon was a notable face on Indian television before she signed on to play the female lead on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, but the riotous success of the comedy show on &TV made her a household name.

After playing the character of Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra for five long years, Tandon quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain recently, which came as a huge shock to her fans. While there have been some rumours that she decided to bow of the show to be a part of some other show, the actress tells a publication that she has not signed anything yet.

“I have not signed anything, and honestly I am going to be picking and choosing carefully. I don’t have the incessant need to be seen on television every day. I have the desire to now really do something good and worthwhile, and I hope I get it. That is going to be the quest now. There is a lot of work around, but I will be choosy,” says the actress.

She goes on to add that the desire to explore new avenues was the only reason behind her quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. “I shared a great rapport with my producers. Binaifer Kohli has been very supportive. I had confided in her about this decision, and she has been lovely throughout. Even during the COVID times, she helped me take away the fear by taking all precautions on set. I have a great relationship with my network, too. There is absolutely no controversy, no malice, no trigger that everybody is looking for. It is just a well-thought-of decision,” Tandon clarifies.

Saumya Tandon concludes by saying, “It might be a shock for everyone else, but to me, I was personally pre-meditating for a while. I am going to definitely miss everybody a lot. Working with the same unit for so long, it had almost become life, spending 10-12 hours daily with them. We have seen each other go through ups and downs. I have great bonds and friends in Aasif (Sheikh) Ji, Rohitash (Gaud) Ji, and all the other actors. Why only actors, even the camera, hair, and every department. A very beautiful journey has come to an end, for a beautiful beginning.”