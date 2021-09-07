Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 441,042
Total Cases 33,058,843
Today's Fatalities 290
Today's Cases 31,222
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 441,042
Total Cases 33,058,843
Today's Fatalities 290
Today's Cases 31,222

Business

‘Satellite business sector needs consolidation’

An Ariane V rocket lifts off the launchpad at the European Space Center at Kourou in French Guiana, on the November 26, 2019. The launcher carried the Inmarsat GX5, a mobile communications satellite built by Thales Alenia Space for Inmarsat. (Photo by JODY AMIET/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

AS British satellite operator Inmarsat is planning to revamp its existing network with new launches this year, its chief executive Rajeev Suri said the sector needs consolidation.

The market for satellite business is fragmented with “too many players” and there is a need for mergers, he said.

“I think that the industry will need consolidation. A lot of new money is flooding into the sector. A lot of players are willing to invest tens of billions,” Suri, 53, told The Telegraph.

As its quarterly sales went up 24 per cent year-on-year, Inmarsat is planning to consolidate its position in the market with a major upgrade to its L-band services to offer faster speeds and smaller low-cost terminals for its air, land and sea customers.

Inmarsat has a clear roadmap to “reinvigorate” L-band, the backbone of its low bandwidth communications and safety services for shipping, aviation and government, said Suri, an engineering graduate from India’s Manipal Institute of Technology.

The investment will boost Inmarsat’s core maritime market, he said. “For Inmarsat to grow, maritime needs to return to growth,” he said. “This year we will have market-leading growth and maritime should be starting to grow as well.”

It will be supported by the two new I-6 satellites, ordered from Airbus in 2015, with the first scheduled to launch at the end of this year and both in commercial service in the second quarter of 2023.

The upgrade follows Inmarsat’s announcement of a new constellation of low earth orbit satellites, which it will combine with 5G mobile and its GEO satellites in a network to increase capacity in high-demand areas.

Suri said the reliability and ubiquity of the L-band made it particularly useful for the internet of things (IoT).

It opens up a lot of new sectors, “and we are repositioning our enterprise business for growth,” he said. “Our focus has been on mining, oil and gas, but now it is increasingly on utilities, railways and agriculture.”

Previously listed in London, Inmarsat was sold in 2019 to a consortium of UK-based Apax Partners, US-based Warburg Pincus, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for $3.4 billion (£2.47 bn).

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Cairn accepts refund offer, to drop cases against India
INDIA
India to launch plastics pact as first Asian country
INDIA
India revises auto policy to promote electric and hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles
Business
UAE healthcare firm NMC restructuring gets creditors’ nod
UK
Oxford Nanopore set for London IPO
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start low-cost airline
US
Theranos trial: Judge requires Covid shots for jurors
INDIA
UK, India sign $1.2bn investment package in green projects
UK
Blackburn-based Adhan Group has bought Preston’s St George’s Shopping Centre
UK
UK shopper numbers improve in August, data shows
US
Theranos trial: Who is Ramesh Balwani?
US
Theranos founder accuses former COO of psychological and sexual abuse
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘Satellite business sector needs consolidation’
Residential programme for BAME leaders starts at Magdalen College
Johnson breaks tax pledge to fund new care for elderly
Teenage car thief detained for killing restaurant owner
Haberdashers’ Aske’s schools change name over link to slave trade
Rise in extremist views and conspiracy theories among students, research…