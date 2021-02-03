Saqib Ayub: Rise of a new acting talent

SAQIB AYUB DISCUSSES UPCOMING PROJECTS







by ASJAD NAZIR

RISING star Saqib Ayub first got connected to acting while studying mass media and getting involved in various creative projects because of it, which included performances.

This led him to pursue acting after graduation, which has already resulted in an interesting career for the talented young actor that has seen him mix up small screen dramas with movie entertainers. Some of his winning turns include big budget film Thugs Of Hindostan, Netflix serial She and MxPlayer’s ongoing web series The Missing Stone. His big upcoming projects include high-profile drama serials Main Hero Bol Raha Hu, Dongri To Dubai, She season 2 and one starring Shahid Kapoor.







Eastern Eye caught up with Saqib Ayub to talk about his action-packed journey and future hopes.

Which of your characters have given you the greatest joy?

I think Hemant from She (Netflix) is one of my characters I’m fond of. I got the freedom to perform at my will from the directors Arif Ali and Avinash Das, and show runner Imtiaz Ali loved my job and gave me a positive feedback.

Does your approach change between web series and films?

Not really, because films and web series both are shot more or less the same way, just that the format and duration of both are different. Both have ample amount of preparation involved to work on the script and character building.







Tell us about some of your forthcoming projects?

I have just done a music video where I’m playing a cabbie. I also have Alt Balaji web show Main Hero Bol Raha Hu, where I play a gangster. I will begin filming for the show starring Shahid Kapoor soon and She season 2 a couple of months later. In between these two shows, I have one small schedule of the film Brahmastra to finish as well.

How much are you looking forward to working on a web series with Shahid Kapoor?

I’m very much looking forward to working with Shahid. I’ve been his fan since a very long time. We all know his prowess as an actor, from the different characters he’s pulled off in Jab We Met, Kaminey and Haider to Udta Punjab and Kabir Singh, and sharing the screen space with him would be an honour.

Do you have a dream role in mind?

Yes, I hope to play a character like Kanhaiya Kumar or Umar Khalid on screen someday, if the opportunity arrives.







What do you enjoy watching as an audience member?

I enjoy watching serious gripping drama, thrillers, mysteries, biographies, war films/shows, science fiction, crime and noir. At the same time, I also enjoy comedy, action, larger than life fantasies and animated content. I’m also a big fan of superhero films, since I was a child. I have quite a vast taste. It also helps me as an actor because of the variety of content and performances.

Who is your own acting hero?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui because his journey from a nobody to a star today is supremely inspiring. And he’s also a fabulous actor, and we don’t have an iota of doubt about that. His patience, perseverance, dedication and willpower are truly worth looking up to.

Why do you love being an actor?

I get to become fictional personalities, even though temporarily, which I would never have had I been doing something else. The newness which comes with every opportunity eliminates the monotony, which plagues most people’s lives. Every new day is a new opportunity since I started acting. Every new character makes me think and behave like someone I’m not, get out of my comfort zone, which excites me. Along with that the power to touch people’s hearts and lives through my job is also what makes me want to do this. Cinema has the power to change our society, culture and also the world to some extent.

What inspires you?

What inspires me most are people who come to Mumbai from other places in India to pursue their dream of becoming someone in the entertainment industry. I was born and raised in Mumbai itself. These people who leave their homes, families, friends and come to Mumbai, which is an expensive city, to pursue their dreams are the ones who have always inspired me to put in more efforts. I’ve always told myself repeatedly that if they can make it, so can I because I have my home, a supportive family and friends here. I am in a very comfortable space and should not give up on my dreams.





