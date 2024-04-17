  • Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Greensill administrators threaten to seize Sanjeev Gupta’s assets

The administrators claimed that non-binding agreements had been signed with Gupta and various GFG entities since 2022 but no debt repayments had been made till March 7

A file photo of Liberty Steel Pipe Mill in Hartlepool owned by Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Steel magnate Sanjeev Gupta is now facing the heat over the collapse of the supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital, as his GFG Alliance was one of its biggest customers.

Greensill’s administrators Grant Thronton have warned they could try to seize assets from Gupta to recover £472 million in unpaid funds, The Telegraph reports.

Greensill used to advance cash to companies so they could pay suppliers early.

GFG Alliance, a collection of companies headed by Gupta, reportedly owed £3.7 billion to Greensill when the London-headquartered lender wound up its operations in 2021.

This includes $587m owed to the UK arm of Greensill Capital, which is yet to be repaid despite long-running negotiations, according to Grant Thornton.

If the talks fail, Greensill’s administrators may explore available recovery options under security and guarantees given by GFG for various loans.

The administrators claimed that non-binding agreements had been signed with Gupta and various GFG entities since 2022 but no debt repayments had been made as of March 7.

Another agreement regarding debt repayments was struck on March 15 this year.

GFG claims the amount owed by Gupta’s companies remains in dispute.

A company spokesman refused to confirm the new deadline for GFG’s debt repayments.

Greensill filed for insolvency in 2021 due to ballooning debt and Credit Suisse deciding to suspend £7bn of funds.

The company’s close relationship with Gupta’s empire has come under scrutiny amid reports it lent money to GFG companies based on speculative invoices from customers they had never done business with.

Related Stories

UK
Anas Sarwar urges Scotland to launch review on gender services
News
India elections: First-time voters want jobs, harmony
News
Women’s bodies have become political battlegrounds: UN
WORLD
David Cameron calls for new G7 sanctions on Iran
UK
Tories probe ‘islamophobic’ tweets allegedly made by local candidate
WORLD
Record rainfall floods Dubai, disrupts flight operations
News
In strife-torn Manipur, fear eclipses poll fervour
News
Object that crashed into Florida home came from International Space Station: NASA
News
BBC restructures in India to comply with local rules
News
India elections: Key leaders who are in fray in the first phase
US
India’s market opening benefits US farmers: Biden official
News
X blocks posts in India after takedown orders

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW