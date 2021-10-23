Sanjay Leela Bhansali shoots for Beyond The Star, a docuseries on Salman Khan

By: Mohnish Singh

After Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were set to join forces for their next collaboration Inshallah. However, Khan decided to walk out of the high-profile project at the last minute, leaving the filmmaker in the lurch. After his sudden exit, Bhansali shelved the film and moved on to direct Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt in the lead.

But now we hear that Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be a part of a docuseries on Salman Khan. Titled Beyond The Star, the docuseries is produced by Salman Khan Films in association with Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment.

Spilling more beans, a source close to the development tells a publication, “The docuseries gives a glimpse into the life of Salman Khan, beyond the superstar that he is and the producers are keen to interact with all key stakeholders of Salman’s career.”

“They zeroed in on a list and started approaching the directors, producers, actors with some receiving a request from Salman himself. Bhansali was one of those and the filmmaker immediately agreed to be a part of this docuseries. He has already shot for his portions and shared his personal stories of friendship and affection with Salman.”

The source continues, “They are not planning to collaborate on a feature film anytime soon, but they keep interacting on and off over the call-in times of need. There is no bad blood despite Inshallah being abruptly put on hold.”

In addition to Bhansali, 30 other prominent members of the film fraternity will also be a part of Beyond The Star: Salman Khan. More details on the upcoming docuseries are expected to arrive soon.

