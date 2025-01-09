Skip to content
Sanctions to target people smugglers under new plan

Last year, 36,816 people were detected making the crossing, a 25 per cent increase from 2023 and the second-highest annual total on record. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jan 09, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT has announced plans to impose economic sanctions on people smugglers in an effort to curb migrant crossings in small boats over the Channel.

The proposed measures, described as the world’s first “standalone sanctions regime” targeting people smugglers, aim to address the issue by sanctioning individuals and groups facilitating these dangerous journeys.

Foreign secretary David Lammy is expected to formally introduce the new policy on Thursday.

The move comes as the government faces mounting pressure to reduce the number of migrants arriving via small boats from France.

Last year, 36,816 people were detected making the crossing, a 25 per cent increase from 2023 and the second-highest annual total on record.

The small boat crossings, which began on a larger scale in 2018, involve overloaded and unsafe inflatable vessels attempting to traverse one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Illegal immigration was a significant issue in last July's general election, where Labour came to power. It also boosted support for Nigel Farage's Reform UK party.

Since taking office, prime minister Keir Starmer has reversed plans by Conservative predecessors to deport some migrants to Rwanda. Instead, he has pledged to dismantle the networks facilitating illegal crossings.

The sanctions regime, which will require parliamentary approval and is expected to take effect within a year, will focus on disrupting organised immigration networks.

According to the foreign ministry, sanctions experts will work with law enforcement and the interior ministry to cut off financial flows enabling these operations.

Existing sanctions, such as those imposed on Russian officials over the war in Ukraine, include asset freezes and travel bans. Similar measures are expected under the new regime targeting smugglers.

“We must dismantle the crime gangs facilitating breaches of our borders,” Starmer said in a statement ahead of Lammy’s speech. He added that the government would target "illicit finance rings allowing smugglers to traffic vulnerable people across Europe" to secure Britain’s borders.

Starmer also emphasised the importance of innovative policymaking, saying the government would “leave no stone unturned” in its efforts to save lives and protect borders.

(With inputs from AFP)

