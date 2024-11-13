Samarpan Ashram celebrates Shree Shivkrupanand Swamiji’s birthday

Rushcliffe mayor planted a tree and unveiled a plaque.

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Samarpan Ashram in UK celebrated the 70th birthday of His Holiness Shree Shivkrupanand Swami, the founder of Samarpan Meditation.

The event at the Samarpan Yog Centre for Meditation and Retreat in Hickling Pastures, Nottinghamshire, featured a tree planting ceremony and a community wellbeing pledge.

Rushcliffe mayor Cllr Andy Brown accompanied by his wife, officiated the event on last Friday (8) which was attended by around thirty devotees from across the country.

The mayor planted a tree, unveiled a plaque, and delivered a speech highlighting the benefits of Samarpan Meditation in enhancing community wellbeing.

Paras Meisheri, Managing Trustee of Samarpan Meditation UK, expressed his desire to partner with Rushcliffe Borough Council to make the Ashram a valued resource for the physical, mental, and spiritual development of the community.

Earlier this year, Shree Shivkrupanand Swamiji was honoured with the title of Global Peace and Wellness Ambassador at the House of Lords in Parliament. This title recognised his unwavering dedication to fostering peace, culture, and community values globally, according to a statement.

The celebrations also marked the expansion of Samarpan Meditation to 65 countries, alongside the Ashram’s involvement in a global initiative, in partnership with the International Children’s Peace Network and the Rotary Club, to plant one million trees worldwide.

The event concluded with a lively performance of “Everybody Plant a Tree,” a song launched to raise between £200,000 and £250,000 for the development of a Peace Garden at the Ashram.