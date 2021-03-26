Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to begin production soon

By: Mohnish Singh







After the stupendous success of Kick (2014), Salman Khan and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala are collaborating again on a family entertainer titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which Farhad Samji is set to direct.

The latest we hear that the team has commenced the pre-production work on the high-profile project. Actors Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who also features in the film, recently came together for a look test and are expected to try a couple of more looks in the coming days.

Sharing more details, a source close to the development tells a publication, “It is going to be a unique look for the two and hence, they will be trying all sorts of looks. A brief shoot with the two of them and others of the ensemble is expected to commence by May end or early June. Salman’s presence in this schedule will, however, depend on the overseas schedule of Tiger 3. However, at this point in time, he would not be a part of this small shoot in Mumbai.”







The source goes on to add that Sajid Nadiadwala is totally involved in all aspects of making this film and has been constantly meeting Salman Khan over the last few days at Yash Raj Studios to discuss the key aspects of the script and other important factors.

“The idea is to take things a notch higher, and Sajid is totally involved in all aspects of making this film, alongside the director Farhad. Salman is also excited to do a comedy after a long time,” the source shares.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to mount the shooting floor soon. However, Salman Khan is expected to join the sets only after completing Tiger 3.







Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Pooja Hegde, who plays the female lead. She is working with Khan for the first time in her career.





