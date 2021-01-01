Salman Khan to shoot for his cameo appearance in Laal Singh Chaddha on 8th January

By: Mohnish Singh







After a terrible 2020, showbiz has high hopes from 2021. If we talk about Bollywood in particular, several high-profile films are scheduled to hit the marquee in 2021, with superstar Aamir Khan’s much-talked-about period drama Laal Singh Chaddha being one of them.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha was originally slated to release on Christmas 2020. However, its shoot got delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic which led the makers to move off its release from Christmas 2020 to Christmas 2021.

Apart from being an Aamir Khan starrer, what makes Laal Singh Chaddha even more special is the fact that it will have a cameo appearance by superstar Salman Khan. The Dabangg (2010) actor will revive his on-screen persona of the 1990’s lover-boy Prem. In the movie. “Salman plays his role from Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), which was primarily shot in Ooty. The scene is set in the year 1989 when Salman made his debut,” a source tells an Indian publication.







The source goes on to add that the scene will be filmed at Bandra’s Mehboob Studios on 8th January. “It shows him filming in Ooty, where popular songs like Dil Deewana were canned. For the part, Ashley Rebello will also design the iconic black jacket from the film for Salman. Aamir’s character, an Army man in his 20s, will be seen bumping into Salman. Aamir has been sporting a clean-shaven look over the last few weeks because that is the demand of the scene,” adds the source.

For the uninitiated, Laal Singh Chaddha an official remake of Tom Hank’s Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994), wherein Aamir Khan will be seen sporting several avatars. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. The duo is reuniting after a huge gap of eight years as they were last seen together in the 2012 film Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











