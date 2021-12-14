Salman Khan praises Sushmita Sen for her new series Aarya 2

Salman Khan (Photo credit: PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has praised his friend Sushmita Sen for the recently released second season of her streaming show Aarya, saying that he is happy for his co-star of hit films Biwi No. 1 (1999) and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005).

Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series Penoza. Sen, 46, plays the role of Aarya Sareen, a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children.

Khan took to Instagram to congratulate the actor on the new season of the show. “Arre wah, Sush, how nice u looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for u. @sushmitasen47 (sic),” the 55-year-old actor wrote Monday as he shared a hoarding of the show.

Sen reposted Khan’s picture, thanking him for “all the love & generosity”.

Aarya 2 is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The series opened to rave reviews upon its premiere on December 10. The second season of the acclaimed web series also stars Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani among others. Season 2 ends on such a note that indicates a new season is in the offing.



The show is co-produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films.