Salman Khan faces legal notice in India over pan masala ads

Indian court sends notice to Salman Khan and Rajshree Pan Masala



Complaint says ads exaggerate saffron content

Concerns over young people being misled

Hearing set for 27 November

No public response yet from actor or company

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is in legal trouble over pan masala ads. The Indian court (Kota Consumer Court) has issued a notice after a complaint said the ads were misleading. The petition questions claims about saffron content in the product. The next hearing is on 27 November.

Why the ads are being challenged

The complaint came from BJP leader and Rajasthan High Court lawyer Inder Mohan Singh Honey. He said the ads claim the pan masala contains “saffron-infused cardamom” and “saffron-infused pan masala.” He pointed out saffron costs nearly £3,800 (₹4 lakh) per kilogram. The product sells for about £0.05 (₹5). Makes you wonder if it’s really in there, he said.

Honey said the ads could mislead young people. “Salman Khan is a role model. Promoting this sends the wrong message,” he told ANI. He argued celebrity influence matters. Young fans see Khan in the ads, and it could encourage them to try pan masala.

Health concerns raised

Pan masala is linked to rising oral cancer cases in India. The complaint stressed that celebrity endorsements can make it more appealing to youth. Honey added that stars in other countries don’t promote unhealthy products like this.

The court has taken the complaint seriously. Notices went out to Khan and the company. Both have to respond before the hearing. No statements have come from either side. However, the wider issue here is Bollywood stars promoting products that affect health. In India, these ads reach millions.

What’s next

The case continues on 27 November. Khan and the company must submit their replies. The complaint could become a reference for future cases on celebrity endorsements and consumer protection. For now, Salman Khan remains a huge box office draw. But in court, it’s a different story.