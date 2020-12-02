Salman Khan: I take a lot of time in becoming friends

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has several friends in the industry, but he also has a number of failed friendships and relationships to his credit. During a virtual launch event for a new book, the superstar said that he takes a lot of time in becoming friends.

“I take a lot of time in becoming friends, so all the friends that I have had have been 20-30 years old. And all the new people who keep coming in, they are there, but they are not as close as the four-five friends that I have had,” said Khan.

He went on to add, “So when you get to know first, everyone is really cool, and then you get to know each other’s faults. If you are okay with their faults then you are fine because their qualities are a thousand times more than what their weaknesses are. If you are okay with the weaknesses, you are okay with them, but if you are not okay with the weaknesses, and some friends are not as strong, then you do not need that relationship.”







Khan also justified the anger that he is quite notorious for. Talking about the same, he said, “I have anger, which is needed. Anger is not bad. If you want to take a stand you should have anger. I do not have a temper and that is not good. We get upset about small things like if someone is late, or if the shoot did not start on time. I tell people, look around, and see how privileged we are. We should just be grateful for what all we have.”

Salman Khan, who is currently busy hosting Bigg Boss 14, next stars in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles, the cop-drama is expected to enter theatres on Eid 2021.

