Website Logo
  • Thursday, February 17, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

News

Sajid Javid visits North West and West Midlands healthcare services

Sajid Javid at Deeplish Community Centre, Rochdale

By: Pramod Thomas

UK health secretary Sajid Javid has thanked NHS staff across the North West and West Midlands for their tireless efforts to provide care during the pandemic during his visit to the region. 

Javid as part of his ‘Road to Recovery’ tour across England on Wednesday (16) visited Deeplish Community Centre, Rochdale, Leighton Hospital, Crewe and Birmingham Heartlands Hospital, a statement said.

According to the statement, staff shared their experiences of working under immense pressure during the pandemic and discussed the government’s plans to reform, integrate and fund the NHS and social care, in a drive to build back better. 

“It’s been fantastic to visit the health services in the North West and West Midlands to thank the staff for their efforts throughout the pandemic and outline our commitment to reform, recovery and funding for our NHS and social care,” said Javid. 

“We are committed to tackling the Covid-19 backlog and building a health and social care system for the long term that works for everyone. Our recent Elective Recovery Plan is a vital step in rethinking how our health and care services deliver operations, treatment and checks as we level-up services up and down the country.”

He joined the staff at Deeplish Community Centre for their quarterly equalities team coffee morning, to learn about the issues facing ethnic minority communities in the area. The health secretary discussed the importance of the centre’s upcoming “cancer awareness campaign” and urged the team to respond to the ongoing call for evidence to help shape the government’s 10-Year Cancer Plan for England.

During his visit, Javid also opened a new £15 million A&E department at Leighton Hospital.

Sajid Javid at Leighton Hospital, Crewe

James Sumner, chief executive of the Mid Cheshire Trust, said: “The purpose-built A&E ensures a bigger, better and safer environment for both patients and staff. A&E attendance has increased across the country in recent years, so this provides an excellent opportunity to meet the needs of our growing population of 300,000.”

Javid met with participants in the cutting-edge PANORAMIC antivirals trial at the Birmingham Heartlands Hospital. He also visited the site of the new Heartlands Treatment Centre due to open later this year.

“Heartlands Treatment Centre will provide a modern environment for our clinicians to give exceptional standards of care, state-of-the-art diagnostics, and more non-emergency day-case surgery for up to half a million people in our communities – vitally supporting our ability to get back on track and improve waiting lists for patients in the wake of COVID-19,” said Prof David Rosser, chief executive, University Hospitals Birmingham.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Police force apologises for racial abuse of former investigator
UK
Two more Derby cocaine gang members sentenced
UK
Vishal Gohel murder: Two more charged
US
US ‘hopes India will support America’ if Russia attacks Ukraine
UK
A46 crash probe: Three accused appear in court
UK
Man jailed for stealing over £200,000 to fund gambling habit
News
Study: Most deprived areas in England and Wales deadly affected by Covid
UK
Covid: £23m to help “community champions” tackle vaccine hesitancy
News
Police arrest three who targeted men on gay dating app in India
News
Pakistan to allow India to send wheat, medicine to Afghanistan by road
INDIA
Hijab row: Security tight in India as schools reopen
US
Indian-origin Anna Menon among crew of new space mission
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Pawan Kalyan-Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak to release on Feb…
Police force apologises for racial abuse of former investigator
JLR partners with Nvidia to develop hi-tech cars
BBC Studios adapts British series Guilt for ZEE5
Two more Derby cocaine gang members sentenced
SonyLIV locks March 4 for the premiere of Undekhi 2
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE