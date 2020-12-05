Saif Ali Khan’s recent statement about Adipurush creates controversy

Murtuza Iqbal







Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Raavan in the movie Adipurush. The film stars Prabhas as Ram, and reportedly, Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the role of Sita in the film.

A couple of days ago, while talking about the movie, Saif had told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off her nose.”

Well, this statement of the actor especially the line 'justify his abduction of Sita' has not gone down well with a lot of people on social media, and now, they want Saif to be out of the film.







Check out the tweets here…

After #SaifAliKhan statement, it’s crystal clear that bullywood is all about hurting other’s religious sentiments. This is the reason it’s called Dawoodwood, drugiewood, bullywood and what not



— Baby🐧Antartica se hai (@kiranbanra) December 5, 2020

Why boycott only #SaifAliKhan , boycott Om raut and prabhas too if they are justifying sita ma abduction.



— ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@shy__locked) December 5, 2020

He don’t deserve to be in adipurush #SaifAliKhan — Rasvloma (@DilipSinghGurj2) December 5, 2020

Remove #SaifAliKhan from Adipurush or from every film.#WakeUpOmraut — Lalit Kumar (@Lalit24X7) December 5, 2020

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush was announced in August this year, and there were reports that the film will start rolling in January next year. However, a couple of days ago, Prabhas announced his new film titled Salaar which will go on the floors in January 2021.

A few days ago, the makers of Adipurush had also announced the release date of the film. It is slated to hit the big screens on 11th August 2022.

Well, now, let's wait and watch whether Saif will give any clarification on this controversy or not.






