Saif Ali Khan says overseas weddings feel fine but ''India feels too public for performances''

Highlights:

Saif Ali Khan says he no longer dances at billionaire weddings

He recalled an aunt scolding him for doing so early in his career

Says the mix of social circles and performance makes him uneasy

Felt different when performing overseas, including Portugal

Actor says others may enjoy it, but he no longer feels right doing it

Saif Ali Khan has spoken about stepping away from wedding performances, saying the mix of wealth, access and social circles makes him uncomfortable. The actor said in a recent interview that the shift began years ago, after a relative questioned why he was dancing at a private event.

Saif Ali Khan remembered being backstage in Mumbai when his father’s sister walked up and said she could not believe he was dancing at a wedding. The remark stung, and it stayed with him. He said that some actors see themselves as entertainers and are happy to turn up, take the fee and move on. However, he has stopped feeling that way.

Saif Ali Khan says billionaire wedding stages feel wrong when actors share the same social circle Getty Images





Why Saif Ali Khan pulled away from wedding stages

Saif said the discomfort is not about judgement. He pointed instead to the awkward space between being a performer and being part of the same social circle paying for the spectacle. In his words, the platform should treat an actor like a star and not place them among guests taking pictures at arm’s length.

He pushed back against the idea that dancing at weddings harms credibility. He called it fine work, adding that what an actor should avoid is taking a film only for the cheque. The point, for him, is comfort. He once danced often, especially when young and keen to be seen. That shifted as he got older.

Wedding appearances are still common in India. Recent high-profile ceremonies in Udaipur and elsewhere have seen film stars paid large sums to perform. The sums can be huge, he admitted, recalling evenings when wealthy hosts flew in groups of actors and paid what he called “a bomb.”

Saif Ali Khan says overexposure makes him step back from wedding shows Getty Images





Does Saif Ali Khan feel different abroad?

Saif Ali Khan said something changes when the event is overseas. He cited a wedding in Portugal where a stage was set up in a private villa. The setting created distance, he said, which made the job feel controlled.

When comparing that to weddings in Haryana or other public-facing venues, he said the atmosphere can feel intense, with less separation between performer and audience. That difference matters to him. He said actors should think about how much of themselves they give away for money, access or applause.

Saif Ali Khan says he is not massively comfortable doing wedding dances anymore Getty Images





What does he think of actors who do it?

Saif Ali Khan made a point of not criticising colleagues. Some enjoy it. Some are relaxed. Many earn well from it. He said his own children are part of a generation in which such bookings are normal. He accepted that the work is now part of paid visibility at festivals, trials and private parties.

His concern sits elsewhere. He said that when famous faces appear everywhere, people stop reacting to them. He mentioned Ajay Devgn as someone who keeps a distance, and how that distance has shaped audience interest. Saif suggested that scarcity is a currency, and that actors should protect it.

Saif Ali Khan says Ajay Devgn keeps a distance, and know how that distance has shaped audience interest Getty Images





What next

Saif Ali Khan wrapped up his last outing with the crime drama Jewel Thief earlier this year. He has Haiwaan on the way with Priyadarshan in charge and Akshay Kumar playing the villain. The film is lined up for 2026 and brings the two actors back together after more than ten years apart.