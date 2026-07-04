Why Hrithik Roshan's £34.5m alimony rumour has resurfaced after 12 years

Highlights

Farah Khan Ali has denied long-standing claims that Sussanne Khan received a £34.5 million divorce settlement

She says the rumours are false and that no alimony was exchanged

Farah describes Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's split as amicable

The former couple continue to share a close relationship while co-parenting their two sons

More than 12 years after Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan announced their separation, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali has chosen to address one of the most persistent rumours surrounding their divorce that Sussanne received a settlement worth around £34.5 million (₹400 crore).

Speaking to journalist Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Farah dismissed the claim as false, saying it continued to circulate online despite having no basis. She also reflected on how the former couple handled their separation, describing it as respectful and amicable.

Farah Khan Ali rejects long-running divorce claim

Farah said speculation surrounding Hrithik and Sussanne's divorce had overshadowed the reality of their separation.

"There was never £34.5 million (₹400 crore) in alimony," she said. "I feel sick at the bottom of my heart when I see people online saying that ₹400 crore was paid and Sussanne got richer. That is such a lie."

She added that Sussanne neither sought nor received any financial settlement from Hrithik. Farah said her family's values placed relationships above material wealth, and that this shaped how Sussanne approached the divorce.

"My dearest sister did not take anything," she said, adding that the absence of any financial dispute has helped preserve Sussanne's close relationship with Hrithik and his family.

According to Farah, Sussanne continues to share a warm bond with Hrithik's parents, Pinkie Roshan and Rakesh Roshan, saying they "love her".

'It didn't work out, but there was no need to sensationalise it'

Farah also pushed back against suggestions that Sussanne had benefited financially from the divorce.

Describing her sister as "elegant" and from a "reputed family", she rejected labels such as "gold digger" and said the end of the marriage should not have been turned into a public spectacle.

"It didn't work out for them, but you don't need to blow up your marriage for the sake of the press," she said, reiterating that reports of a ₹400 crore settlement were "incorrect".

Hrithik and Sussanne remain on good terms

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who were childhood friends, married in December 2000. They separated in December 2013, with their divorce finalised in November 2014 after 13 years of marriage.

Despite going their separate ways, the pair have maintained a cordial relationship and are often praised for co-parenting their sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. During the Covid-19 pandemic, they also lived under the same roof for a period to ensure their children could spend time with both parents.