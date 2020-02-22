Saiee Manjrekar set for South debut?

Saiee Manjrekar, the daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar and Megha Manjrekar, made her silver screen debut with Dabangg 3 (2019), co-starring superstar Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. Though the cop drama did not set the cash registers jingling at the box-office, Saiee did receive good reviews for her debut performance in the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiee M Manjrekar (@saieemmanjrekar) on Dec 26, 2019 at 3:04am PST

There is no update on whether or not the young actress has signed any new Hindi film, but unlike many newcomers, Saiee Manjrekar is keeping her options open. Apart from Bollywood, she seems keen on exploring several regional film producing industries also.

The news is coming in that the actress has been approached for a few projects down south. According to reports, well-known Telugu filmmaker Kiran Korapatti has approached the newcomer for his next directorial offering. “The filmmakers recently narrated the script to Saiee, and she liked the premise as well as how her character pans out,” a source in the know informs a publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiee M Manjrekar (@saieemmanjrekar) on Feb 14, 2020 at 2:04am PST

The source goes on to add that the actress is yet to sign any project on the dotted line. “Also, as her father has done several films in the South, Saiee felt this was a great opportunity for her to make a splash down south, too. However, she has not signed on the agreement yet.”

Reportedly, actor Varun Tej, who has several successful films to his credit, will also play a pivotal role in the untitled movie. An official announcement is awaited.