Sahil Vaid on Shershaah: When it releases you all will see how amazing Sidharth Malhotra is in the film







Murtuza Iqbal

Sahil Vaid is gearing up for the release of Coolie No. 1 in which he plays a pivotal role. After Coolie No. 1, he will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Shershaah which stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

We recently interacted with Sahil and while talking about Shershaah, the actor told us, “Yes, I am a part of Shershaah. It’s ready for a release I believe, there are some post-production hiccups happening, some shoot left, some dubbing left; because of the pandemic, it got pushed slightly. But it will release and when it does you will see how amazing Sidharth Malhotra is in the film. And I have a very different kind of role in that film; when you will watch it, I hope you will like it.”







Shershaah is directed by Vishnuvardhan and it’s a biopic on Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. The movie also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. It was supposed to release on 3rd July this year but got postponed due to the pandemic.

View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

There were reports that the film might get a direct-to-digital release but the makers have not yet announced anything about it.







A couple of months ago, Sidharth had resumed the shooting of the film, and had posted about it on Instagram. The actor had shared a post which read, “Soldier back at work! #OnTheSets #Shershaah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)





