Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to take Covid, flu vaccines to reduce risk of ‘twindemic’

More than 400 GP surgeries, pharmacies and vaccine hubs are offering jabs in London.

London mayor Sadiq Khan (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

London mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday (11) urged eligible Londoners to get their Covid booster and flu vaccine to reduce the threat of a ‘twindemic’ this winter.

He received both vaccines at a pharmacy in Tooting on Tuesday morning after being invited due to his severe asthma, a statement said.

Khan asked Londoners to book an appointment to help protect themselves, their loved ones and the NHS as the viruses could increase pressures on already stretched hospitals and other healthcare services.

Nearly, 1,000 people are currently in hospital in London due to Covid.

“Thanks to the success of the lifesaving Covid vaccine, our city is thankfully in a completely different place to where we were this time last year, but with winter coming it’s really important that we all remember that Covid-19 and the flu have not gone away,” Khan said.

“Both of these diseases can be life-threatening, and we must do all we can to protect ourselves and reduce the chances of a ‘twindemic’ adding further pressure on our hospitals and healthcare services. I urge Londoners who are eligible to take-up the offer of a flu vaccine and Covid booster as soon as possible”

The NHS is offering the two vaccines through more than 400 GP surgeries, pharmacies and vaccine hubs.

Frontline health and care workers, those aged 50 and over, as well as those who are pregnant or have underlying health conditions are eligible for jabs. Besides, children aged between 2–14 years are being offered the flu vaccination through a nasal spray.

Dr Chris Streather, medical director for the NHS in London, said: “Over half a million Londoners have already protected themselves against severe illness by getting their Covid-19 autumn booster vaccine. But with experts warning of the threat of Covid-19 and flu creating a ‘twindemic’ this winter, there is no time for complacency so we’re urging all eligible Londoners to get their Covid-19 and flu vaccines as soon as possible.

“If, for any reason you have not yet had your autumn booster, I would strongly urge you to come forward as soon as possible and get protected – the vaccine remains the best protection against serious illness and hospitalisation from Covid-19 this winter.”