Website Logo
  • Friday, September 09, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Sadiq Khan to come up with book on tackling climate emergency

Due for launch next year, Breathe is billed as a seven-step guide to winning support for tough climate action

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Pride In London)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

London’s mayor Sadiq Khan is coming up with a book on tackling the climate emergency.

According to the publisher Hutchinson Heinemann, Breathe, which will be launched next year, is a “seven-step guide to winning support for tough climate action”.

Since becoming mayor in 2016, Khan introduced the world’s first ultra-low emission zone and built hundreds of kilometres of new cycle lanes in the British capital in his efforts to save the environment.

The Pakistani-origin Labour functionary who was diagnosed with asthma at the age of 43, also led a drive for affordable insulation in council homes and turned London into the first ever ‘National Park City, the publisher said.

According to the mayor, climate change “is the biggest threat facing our world”.

“Since being elected mayor, I’ve made it a mission to clean up London’s killer air pollution and reduce our carbon emissions so we can build a better, greener city for everyone,” Khan said.

“I hope this book spurs more people on to the urgent action we need to fight climate change,” he said, noting that this summer during which London saw record temperatures and an official declaration of drought showed that climate change was “not a faraway problem”.

Hutchinson Heinemann’s synopsis of the book reads: “For many years, Sadiq wasn’t fully aware of the dangers posed by air pollution, nor its connection with climate change. Then, at the age of 43, he was unexpectedly diagnosed with adult-onset asthma – brought on by the polluted London air he had been breathing for decades.”

“Scandalised, Sadiq underwent a political transformation that would see him become one of the most prominent global politicians fighting (and winning) elections on green issues,” it said.

“With every year bringing more wildfires, extreme temperatures and flooding – and with around 4,000 people still dying prematurely from London’s polluted air every year, with older, working class and ethnic minority Londoners most affected – there is so much more to do.”

The mayor “draws on his experiences to identify the seven ways environmental action gets blown off course”, the publisher said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Four arrested in connection with India-Pakistan cricket violence in Leicester
News
11 Cancer symptoms you shouldn’t ignore – according to the NHS
UK
Waking up tired after a good night’s sleep? You may be deficient in this necessary…
News
Trevor Sinclair accuses Queen of allowing racism to ‘thrive’, pulled off air by TalkSport
News
King Charles’ wife Camilla to get Kohinoor diamond crown, suggests report
News
UK recruitment firm mocks Rishi Sunak after defeat, leaves netizens divided
US
Washington mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Texas, Arizona
News
American university professor slammed for wishing Queen ‘excruciating’ death
News
Running three times a week drastically cuts breast cancer risk: Study
News
Sylvester Stallone to Daniel Craig, Hollywood celebs mourn demise of Queen Elizabeth II
News
Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal called ‘fu***** c***’, told to ‘go back’
News
Queen Elizabeth II death: India declares one-day mourning on Sept 11
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Brahmastra brings bad luck to Indian cinema operators, PVR and…
Four arrested in connection with India-Pakistan cricket violence in Leicester
11 Cancer symptoms you shouldn’t ignore – according to the…
Sadiq Khan to come up with book on tackling climate…
Waking up tired after a good night’s sleep? You may…
Pete Davidson ‘dumped Kim Kardashian because she’s 20 years older,…