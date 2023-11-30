Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 30, 2023
News

Sadiq Khan activates emergency measures as snowfall threat looms

The UK experienced its coldest November night since 2010

Members of the public make their way through the snow on November 29, 2023 in Ballater Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

MAYOR Sadiq Khan has declared the ‘severe weather emergency protocol’ for London as the possibility of snowfall looms over the city later this week. He is also implementing measures aimed at protecting rough sleepers amidst freezing temperatures.

Khan explained that the procedure involves activating emergency shelters throughout the city to provide accommodation for homeless individuals, with charities and local councils tirelessly working to assist them throughout the day and night.

The Met Office forecasts indicate the potential for up to 3cm of snow inland in various parts of the UK, with higher routes in northeast Scotland expecting up to 5cm. The cold snap is attributed to a blast of air from northern Scandinavia affecting the UK and Ireland.

Neil Armstrong, the Met Office chief meteorologist, warns of “sleety wintry showers” in locations such as Dartmoor, Devon.

David Oliver, the Met Office’s deputy chief meteorologist, anticipates widespread snowfall in southern and central Britain on Thursday (30) and Friday (1).

More than 30 schools in Cornwall closed or opened late on Thursday (30) due to hazardous conditions. Additionally, four schools in Devon were shut.

Road users received warnings about icy conditions, and the Met Office emphasized the risk of slips and fall injuries during this winter’s initial icy period.

Forecasters advised of potential disruptions to road, bus, and rail networks, highlighting the formation of ice patches on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued yellow and amber cold-health alerts for northern regions of England, effective until next Tuesday (5).

Craig Snell, a Met Office representative, highlights the likelihood of snow affecting high ground in southwest England over the next 24 hours, with a mix of rain and wet snowflakes elsewhere.

The UK experienced its coldest November night since 2010, with temperatures dropping to -7.2C in the Cumbrian village of Bridgefoot and -6.1C in Keswick. Aonach Mor in the Scottish Highlands recorded temperatures as low as -8C.

Overnight temperatures are expected to reach -3C for the next three nights in the capital.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

