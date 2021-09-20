Sadhguru: Pursuit of inner peace is Yoga’s antidote to division

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE moment man became religious it should have been the end of all conflict. Unfortunately, everywhere in the world, religion has become the main source of conflict.

This has taken the maximum number of lives and caused the maximum amount of pain on the planet for thousands of years. This is only because people believe in something that is not a reality for them. Somebody believes in something, somebody else believes in something else, and naturally conflict cannot be avoided.

Today or tomorrow, they are going to fight. They may avoid conflict for some time, but some day they will fight.

As long as you believe that only your way is right, and somebody else believes his way is right, you are bound to fight.

Though all religions started as an inward path, over time they have gotten twisted up and became a set of beliefs.

Though all religions stress the value of a human life, for the sake of the same religion, people are today willing to take each other’s lives. Unfortunately, much pain and conflict has risen in this planet because of this.

This basic problem has not been properly addressed. People are always trying to do patch up jobs between one group and the other, but they do not last for long and somewhere conflict will arise – the basis being, people only believe in something, something which is not yet a reality for them.

If you come down to reality, it is the same reality for everybody, no matter what religious background you come from.

When it comes to a belief system, each group has their own belief of what is right and what is wrong, what is true and what is false. You believe in things you have not seen and experienced. This has become the basis of all conflict.

The basic purpose of yoga has always been to pursue religion as an experience, as an inner experience, not as a belief. Do not start with any belief; start looking inward. Whatever is true, experience it and go further.

Approach it as a science, not as a belief.

Otherwise, we have groups and groups – quarrelling groups everywhere. Spiritually, there is nothing happening.

Unless something of true value happens within a person, nothing of tremendous value can be done in the external world.

Whatever you do, it is only your quality that you are going to spread. Whether you like it or not, this is the reality. Who you are is what you are going to spread everywhere.

If you are concerned about the world, the first thing you must be willing to transform is yourself. Yoga is about ‘I am willing to change myself.’ This is not about wanting to change the world; you are willing to change.

When you say, ‘I want everybody else to change,’ only conflict will occur. Only when you are willing to change, can change take place in this world.

It is this self-transformation that will lead to true wellbeing for the individual and society. This is a true revolution.

Ranked among the fifty most influential people in India, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and bestselling author. Sadhguru was been conferred the “Padma Vibhushan”, the Indian government’s highest annual civilian award, in 2017, for exceptional and distinguished service.