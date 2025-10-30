Sadhguru jokes villains need a ‘blunt nose’ as he questions Yash’s 'Ramayana' role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Highlights:

Sadhguru joked that villains usually have a 'blunt nose', not a sharp one like Yash.

Namit Malhotra said they needed a “superstar-level person” for the complex role of Ravana.

The duo discussed Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, and the massive scale of Ramayana.

Part one of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is expected to release on Diwali 2026.

When Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra sat down with spiritual leader Sadhguru to discuss the much-awaited mythological film, things took a light turn. The conversation, meant to be about the making of the film, turned into an unscripted moment when Sadhguru asked why a “handsome man like Yash” had been cast as the villain Ravana.

Sadhguru says Yash is 'too handsome' to play Ravana as 'Ramayana' producer defends unconventional casting choice





Why Sadhguru questioned Yash’s look for Ravana

During the chat, Sadhguru admitted he was puzzled when he heard about Yash playing Ravana. “I don’t know how Yash became Ravana,” he said, smiling. “A villain always means he has a blunt nose and a huge stature. Yash is a handsome man.”

He then joked, “Somehow, have you noticed villains always have a blunt nose, not a sharp one?” The clip, shared from the World of Ramayana channel, quickly spread online, with fans calling it one of the most unexpected moments from the film’s pre-release buzz.





Namit Malhotra defends the Ramayana casting

Malhotra, who has been closely involved in developing Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part adaptation, said there was a deliberate thought process behind choosing Yash. “We were looking for a superstar-level person to come and play that role,” he explained. “He’s incredibly loved, very talented, and can bring all shades of Ravana: devotion, power, ego, everything.”

He also added that finding the right Ravana was one of the hardest casting choices. “When we were building this universe, it felt like a very important part. I was on the lookout for who would be the ideal Ravana,” Malhotra said.





Sadhguru also weighed in on Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

The spiritual leader didn’t just stop at Yash. He also shared his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor’s casting as Lord Ram, which has faced online criticism. “It’s an unfair judgement of an actor because he acted some way in the past,” he said. “Tomorrow, in another film, he may act as Ravana. That’s what an actor does.” He added, “Your film runs because of people, not because of actors or directors. Their expectations can’t be brushed aside.”

Sadhguru says villains should have a "blunt nose" as he reacts to Yash's casting in Ramayana





About Ramayana and release plans

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash stepping in as Ravana. The first instalment, Ramayana: Part One, is locked for a Diwali 2026 release. Even with a year to go, the film’s already become a talking point, not just for its cast, but for the sheer ambition behind it.