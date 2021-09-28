Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 28, 2021
HEADLINE STORY

Sabina Nessa: Man accused of murder denies charge

Sabina Nessa (Photo: Met Police)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A 36-year-old man who was arrested in Eastbourne on Sunday (26) on charges of murdering a school teacher has denied the charges at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (28).

Koci Selamaj, during his three-minute hearing, has denied murdering Sabina Nessa.

Selamaj, wearing a blue mask and grey tracksuit spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the hearing at Willesden Magistrates’ Court.

The Times report that the former pizza delivery driver from East Sussex showed no emotion as he looked around the packed courtroom when the one charge of murder was read out.

Selamaj, an Albanian national is accused of killing primary school teacher Nessa, 28, in Cator Park, in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on September 17.

Nessa was found murdered in a London park who had been on a five-minute walk from her home to meet a friend in a pub.

She had left her home in south London just before 8:30 pm on Sept. 17, making her way through Cator Park towards The Depot bar on Pegler Square in Kidbrooke Village.

She never arrived and her body was found in the park the next afternoon.

Her death revived debate about women’s safety and prompted hundreds of people including her sister to attend a vigil in her memory last Friday.

Well-wishers gather in Pegler Square for a candlelight vigil for teacher Sabina Nessa on September 24, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Jebina Yasmin Islam, Nessa’s sister, broke down as she made an emotional address

She said: “Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it – our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.

“No family should go through what we are going through.”

Earlier this year, the government faced calls to do more to tackle violence against women and girls after the high-profile killing of Sarah Everard.

The prosecution requested the case be sent to the Old Bailey where Selamaj will be provided with an interpreter, but the court heard on Tuesday (28) that it won’t be require because his “English was sufficient”.

District Judge Denis Brennan remanded Selamaj in custody. He will appear at the Old Bailey in London for a bail hearing on Thursday (30). Then, he will appear on October 26 for a plea hearing.

As the Times reported, the judge asked Aidan Harvey, Selamaj’s lawyer, for an “indication of plea” regarding the single charge.

To which Harvey had replied: “I have indicated on the form – it’s a not guilty plea.”

