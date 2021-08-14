Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120

Business

S.Africa’s Ramaphosa says he chose to ‘remain but resist’ as Zuma’s deputy

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa (Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas – WPA Pool/Getty Images).

By: Shilpa Sharma

SOUTH AFRICAN president Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday (11) said he chose to “remain but resist” rather than resign as deputy president when allegations about widespread corruption surfaced under his predecessor Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa, who served as deputy president from May 2014 to February 2018, has made the fight against corruption a pillar of his presidency, though opposition parties have criticised him for not doing enough to stop the rot during his time as deputy.

Testifying at a graft inquiry on Wednesday (11), Ramaphosa said the first option available to him was to resign as deputy president, but he ultimately opted to “remain but to resist, hoping that we can turn things around”.

In 2017, Ramaphosa defeated Zuma’s ex-wife to win the leadership position in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) then helped engineer Zuma’s ouster as president.

The inquiry, headed by acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, is probing the allegations including that Zuma allowed businessmen close to him – brothers Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta – to influence policy and win lucrative government contracts.

The Gupta brothers, who are now believed to be living in Dubai, have repeatedly denied corruption accusations.

Zuma has also denied that corruption prevailed under his administration. He claims the inquiry is politically motivated.

Widely referred to domestically as “state capture”, the influence of the Gupta’s extended network only became known through investigative journalists and whistleblowers at state-owned companies, including power utility Eskom and freight logistics firm Transnet.

Zuma’s imprisonment last month for ignoring a court order to testify before the Zondo commission sparked unrest in several parts of South Africa.

Ramaphosa appeared before the State Capture Commission on Thursday (12) and said that divisions within the ruling African National Congress prevented appropriate action against the influential Gupta family.

Referring to the relationship between former president Zuma and the Gupta brothers, he said, “They had ensconced themselves quite neatly into the various structures. They had acceptance; they had approval, and they had access; so yes, the red flag having been raised, it was not heeded. We should say that.”

Ramaphosa admitted before the Commission that there had been attempts by some party members to caution the ANC about the relationship.

“Yes, I think a red flag was raised and the level of alertness should have been there. I think that with the Gupta family, we were blind-sighted by the fact that this family were friends to the ultimate leader of our party.

“But there were occasions when for instance Transport Minister Fikile (Mbalula) mentioned it in the National Executive Committee (of the ANC).”

He further said, “There was contestation in the party about how we deal with these matters – the factionalism, the division in the party and how you react to acts of corruption.”

The Commission has been hearing evidence about how the Gupta brothers also influenced key top positions.

The three Gupta brothers and their wives and children came to South Africa from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, in the 1990s to grow their business.

From a humble shoe store at a shopping centre, they established a multi-million rand empire in information technology, media and mining.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Fashion brand ISAWITFIRST partners with childhood abuse charity
Business
Boohoo unveils plan to create 5,000 jobs over 5 years
Business
Heineken gains control of India’s United Breweries
Business
India aims to complete stake sale in Air India this year
UK
TUC wants a permanent scheme to shield workers ‘during tough periods’
Business
CoinDCX becomes India’s first crypto unicorn
Business
Indian minister welcomes court’s order on Amazon Flipkart probe
Business
Hinduja Global Solutions sells healthcare business to Baring PE Asia
Business
Zimbabwe makes mega fuel pipeline deal with UK firm Coven Energy
UK
Listing amber anxiety for firms
INDIA
Sharp rise in flight bookings as India moved to ‘amber’ list
Business
Reliance Industries may buy Deutsche Telekom arm
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
S.Africa’s Ramaphosa says he chose to ‘remain but resist’ as…
Russell Crowe retweets a tweet of a fan about how…
Pakistan says won’t accept India’s denial of role in bus…
Police Scotland halts training in Sri Lanka
Ajay Devgn: There are such great sacrifices that people don’t…
NHS Covid test price slashed for international arrivals