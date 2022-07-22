Website Logo
  • Friday, July 22, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Rushed back from US last December to stop Britain from ‘sleepwalking into a national lockdown’: Rishi Sunak

Tory leadership contender says the country was ‘hours away from a press conference’ to announce restrictions.

Rishi Sunak (Photo by Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak revealed he rushed back home from the US in December last year to stop Britain from “sleepwalking into a national lockdown”.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was raging around Christmas time last year triggering fears that the country would have to take harsh measures to check a fresh wave of the pandemic.

Sunak, chancellor of the exchequer at the time, said the country was “hours away from a press conference” to announce restrictions and he “fought very hard against the system” to avoid a fresh lockdown.

But prime minister Boris Johnson on December 16 assured that his government would order restrictions “by stealth” or cancellation of gatherings.

It was confirmed on the same day that Sunak was cutting short his US visit by a day to address the concerns of the UK’s businesses, already battered by the previous waves of the pandemic.

The Conservative politician, running off against foreign secretary Liz Truss in the party’s leadership race, told LBC, “What I did in December was fly back from a government trip I was on overseas”.

“And I flew back to this country to stop us sleepwalking into a national lockdown because we were hours away from a press conference that was going to lock this country down again because of Omicron,” Sunak said.

He went on, “I came back and fought very hard against the system because I believed that would be the wrong thing for this country, with all the damage it would have done to businesses, to children’s education, to people’s lives.”

The Indian-origin former finance professional said his actions demonstrated he was “prepared to push hard” in difficult situations.

Sunak, who topped successive ballots from Tory MPs last week over other contenders in the leadership contest, is currently trailing Truss in the latest polls of Conservative grassroots.

Party functionaries will choose one of the two finalists to lead the party and succeed Johnson as the next prime minister by early September.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Want to heighten your experience of eating? Ditch your manners and eat with your mouth…
HEADLINE STORY
3,500 jobs at stake as Tata Group seeks £1.5bn in subsidies to switch to greener…
News
Girls as young as EIGHT hitting puberty and childhood obesity is to blame!
News
Saudi arrested after Israeli reporter sneaks into Mecca, sparking worldwide outrage
News
EXPLAINER-Luton Airport runway meltdown shows airports vulnerable to climate change
News
Sunak warns Truss an election risk as UK PM race enters new phase
News
Race for Downing Street: Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss squabble over tax
News
Calls grow for judicial diversity as data reveal 95 per cent of senior…
News
Home Office response to Channel crossings ‘unacceptable’ says damning report
News
This eight-year-old UK girl shatters world record by naming every capital and currency…
News
Make alcohol packaging bland, put cigarette-style graphic health warning, say experts
News
This shower habit could trigger heart attack even in young and healthy, deets…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Want to heighten your experience of eating? Ditch your manners…
Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier joins the cast of EastEnders,…
Rushed back from US last December to stop Britain from…
3,500 jobs at stake as Tata Group seeks £1.5bn in…
Emmy Award-winning Netflix series Delhi Crime returns with Season 2;…
Girls as young as EIGHT hitting puberty and childhood obesity…