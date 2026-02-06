Running out of mobile data costs UK firms £3,462 a year on average

More than half of affected firms reported financial losses.

Payment processing is the biggest disruption when data runs out.

Average monthly data spend stands at nearly £500.

UK businesses could be losing thousands of pounds each year simply because their mobile data runs dry.

A poll of 1,000 business leaders and decision-makers who depend on mobile connectivity suggests the average annual revenue loss stands at £3,462 when data limits are hit. Among those who had run out of data in the past two years, 56 per cent said it led to financial losses.

The impact appears practical rather than abstract. Around 35 per cent said they were unable to process payments when data failed. A further 34 per cent reported customers could not get in touch, while 33 per cent said they lost access to essential business apps.

For many firms, the consequences seem to go beyond inconvenience. About 45 per cent of those surveyed claimed running out of mobile data would be worse for their business than running out of stock. More than half, 54 per cent, said it would cause more disruption than having no power. Connectivity was described as the “lifeblood” of their business by 90 per cent of respondents.

The survey indicates that these interruptions are not rare. A third of respondents said staff lose access to data at least once a month. In many cases, this was blamed on data caps being reached earlier than expected, cited by 37 per cent. Unexpected usage surges accounted for 30 per cent, while 28 per cent pointed to staff being unaware of data limits.

Paying for more, wasting some

Businesses appear to be trying to protect themselves. Around 94 per cent said they take steps such as setting usage alerts, paying for unlimited contracts or using data-saving apps. Nearly a quarter, 24 per cent, said they personally monitor data usage daily.

Even so, there may be inefficiencies. The average monthly spend on business data was reported at just under £500, yet owners estimate that roughly a third of that allowance goes unused.

There is also a reputational risk. Around 34 per cent admitted they would judge another business if their own customer experience was disrupted because of data issues. A further 33 per cent said they would think twice about using that company’s services again.

Taken together, the findings suggest that for many firms, mobile data is no longer a background utility. It may be becoming as central to daily operations as stock, staffing or electricity — and when it fails, the costs appear to add up quickly.