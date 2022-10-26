Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

RRR wins Best International Film award at 50th Saturn Awards; director SS Rajamouli shares his excitement

RRR is a fictionalised account of the early lives of two Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

RRR Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s pan-India directorial film RRR, which hit theatres earlier this year in March, continues to win awards and accolades on foreign shores as well. Now, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer has won the Best International Film award at the Saturn Awards. RRR was nominated in multiple categories, including Best International Film, Best Action Adventure, and Best Director.

The 50th Saturn Awards, a category of awards presented mainly for the honor science fiction, fantasy, and horror genres, was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The director, who has been promoting RRR in Japan, in a video acceptance speech, said he is glad that the movie won the award. Thanking the jury for picking the film, he said, “We are super elated.”

“I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We’re super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I wish I was there in person, but due to my prior commitments related to RRR promotions in Japan, unfortunately, I am not able to attend. I would like to congratulate all the other winners. Hope you are having a great time. Have fun, namaste,” the director said in a video shared by the Twitter handle of Saturn Awards.

In the Best Action-Adventure category, RRR was competing with such films as Death on the Nile, No Time to Die, F9: The First Saga, Top Gun: Maverick, and West Side Story. In the Best International film category, RRR was pitted against Downton Abbey: A New Era, Eiffel, I’m Your Man, Riders of Justice, and Silent Night.

RRR, which is a fictionalised account of the early lives of two Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in cameos.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut gets mercilessly trolled for attending Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash; netizens…
Entertainment
Here’s how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their Diwali with daughter Malti 
Entertainment
Katrina Kaif expresses desire to work in South films after watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan celebrates first Diwali with girlfriend Saba Azad, picture goes viral
Entertainment
Jaya Bachchan lashes out at paparazzi on Diwali, calls them ‘intruders’
Entertainment
‘Are you blackmailing me?’: Puri Jagannadh to distributors demanding compensation for losses incurred by the…
Entertainment
‘I hate it, I despise it, I’m disgusted with such people’: Jaya Bachchan…
Entertainment
Makers of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter rope in VFX team of…
Entertainment
Here’s how RRR stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR enjoyed Japan visit
Entertainment
Salman Khan down with dengue, takes a brief break from Bigg Boss 16:…
Entertainment
Money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez appears at Delhi Court for bail hearing
Entertainment
Ektaa Kapoor urges Govt of India to find former Ex-COO Zulfikar Ahmad Khan…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW