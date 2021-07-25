RPS teams up with NHS to support colleagues abroad during Covid crisis

Representative image by iStock

By: SattwikBiswal

THE Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) and NHS England have joined forces to work with pharmacy colleagues internationally in countries such as India – supporting them in the fight against Covid.

RPS and the NHS have been working closely with the UK government, including through the British High Commission in India, and with colleagues at the Indian Pharmaceutical Association, Commonwealth Pharmacy Association, and International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), to ensure colleagues have access to the right information to help their patients.

Both organisations said they are sharing resources and experience to benefit clinicians and patients including expertise on surge hospitals and staffing, advice on clinical pathways, oxygen management, medicines shortages, the pharmacy workforce, and Covid vaccination programme planning and delivery.

“The ongoing Covid crisis in countries across the globe is truly distressing. Our thoughts, and those of our members, are with the populations they support and our fellow healthcare workforce as they continue to battle against Covid-19,” Ravi Sharma, director for RPS in England, said.

“RPS is here to support pharmacy teams in the UK and across the world during this difficult time, and we are united with all pharmacy teams battling against the pandemic. It has been a pleasure to work collaboratively with the NHS on what we can do to show our support.”

Prerana Issar, chief people officer at NHS England and Improvement, said: “The pandemic has highlighted how intertwined our healthcare systems truly are and leaders across the NHS rapidly provided support to India on their clinical priorities remotely.

“We thank colleagues across the NHS including at the Royal Pharmaceutical Society for supporting this programme – this was a cutting-edge and dynamic team effort and I hope this pioneering global learning forum between health systems remains as a positive legacy from the pandemic.”

Jan Thompson, acting British High Commissioner to India, said: “The UK and India have been strong partners in the fight against Covid-19 and our respective prime ministers have agreed to prioritise health in our ambitious future plans to work together. I am delighted that we are cooperating to share knowledge on managing Covid-19 as we build back better from the pandemic.”

RPS Covid resources are open access to colleagues in the UK and across the world, offering support for free for those that need it.