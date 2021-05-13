Patel brothers pledge to match donations up to £1mn to save Gujarat hospital

By Pooja Shrivastava

PATEL brothers, known for running renowned charitable trust Shanta Foundation and successful pharma businesses, are actively raising funds to support Gujarat’s largest charitable hospital which is currently overwhelmed amidst a surge of covid cases in the state. Indian origin British businessmen Vijay and Bhikhu Patel have pledged to match any donations received up to £1million.

The 950-bed Shree Krishna Hospital has been catering to corona patients and was designated as Covid-19 district hospital by the state. The critical care center here has seen the successful discharge of some 5000 patients since the pandemic broke out last year.

However, when the country’s health care system is busting at seams during the deadly second wave, this hospital’s case is no different. As critical cases continue to pile up, the hospital is having a hard time coping with the rush.

Founder of Atnahs Pharma, Vijay and Bhikhu are well-known names in the UK pharma industry with offices spread across the world. The two have been helming the Shanta Foundation and are reportedly seeking funds actively before the hospital gets completely overwhelmed.

Although the hospital has not turned away a single critical patient citing lack of facilities, it needs funds for urgent support in providing more ICU & HDU beds with full ventilation and monitoring facilities along with a strengthened supply of oxygen.

The hospital is also trying to get new oxygen generators on-site and create a facility for recovering and stable patients. Funds are also needed for other essential safety equipment like 3-ply masks, hand rub, N95 masks, PPE kits, etc for caregivers and staff.