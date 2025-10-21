Royal family and Keir Starmer extend Diwali greetings across UK

Highlights:

THE ROYAL Family and UK prime minister Keir Starmer shared Diwali greetings on Monday, as the High Commission of India in London highlighted inclusiveness and sustainability as key messages of the Festival of Lights.

“Wishing a very happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights in the UK and around the world,” reads a message from Buckingham Palace, shared across all its social media platforms.

Starmer also took to social media to wish “Hindus, Jains and Sikhs across Britain a joyful and peaceful Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas”. The prime minister, who attended the Gaza peace summit in Egypt during the Diwali festivities at 10 Downing Street last week, reflected on his visit to Mumbai earlier this month in his post.

“Earlier this month, I lit a diya in Mumbai as a symbol of devotion, joy, and renewed bonds. As we celebrate this Festival of Lights, let’s keep building a Britain where everyone can look ahead with hope,” he said.

Opposition Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch described the festival as a “celebration of light over darkness, hope over despair, and the power of family, community and faith”.

“Wishing a very Happy Diwali to all those celebrating the festival of lights in the UK, India, and around the world. May this Diwali bring blessings, peace, and prosperity to everyone,” said Priti Patel, the shadow foreign secretary.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, in a video message, called Deepavali one of the central elements of India’s festive calendar.

“It is celebrated across all communities as an opportunity to bring together families and friends and celebrate the joys of the changing season, and the start of the cool season,” said Doraiswami.

“It is one of our most beloved festivals, not least because of the lights and traditional diyas that are lit up, but also for the opportunity to spend time with friends and family. Diwali these days is seen as an opportunity for an inclusive festival, a sustainable festival,” he said.

“Sustainability not just purely in the environmental sense with the use of renewables in our lights and displays, but also in terms of ensuring that you make it sustainable by bringing together all communities amongst whom you live,” he added.

“That is particularly applicable here in the United Kingdom as we celebrate the start of what is a longer festive season that continues right through to the end of the year,” he said.

Many of the annual Diwali festivities in the UK, including the Mayor of London’s Diwali on the Square, took place earlier this month.

In Leicester, known for its large-scale Diwali celebrations, this year’s event was scaled back with no fireworks display following a local council safety audit. The city’s Diwali Day celebrations were centred around a Wheel of Light — a 110-foot-high Ferris wheel on the Golden Mile at Belgrave Road — which was closed to traffic and lit up with thousands of colourful lights.

“We know that this year’s celebrations will feel different, but our priority must be the safety of the public,” said Councillor Vi Dempster, Leicester’s assistant city mayor for culture.

“We are absolutely determined that Diwali continues to be part of the city’s festive calendar. We will be working with partners and the local community to explore options for how the city builds on its proud tradition of bringing our communities together to celebrate the Festival of Light,” she said.

Meanwhile, Basingstoke and Reading in southern England hosted outdoor Diwali celebrations organised by Kala the Arts over the weekend, attracting hundreds of people.

The events featured theatrical processions with illuminated puppets, dhol music, classical dance performances, and lantern installations as part of the free-to-attend festival, now in its fifth year.

