Rotary Club of Stratford hosts evening of impact and inspiration in London

Ilyas Ayub
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 29, 2026
An evening focused on purpose-driven leadership, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and community impact brought together professionals, community leaders and changemakers at the “Leaders with Purpose” programme, organised by the Rotary Club of Stratford in partnership with The Good Hotel.

The session featured two keynote speakers, Mahesh Liloriya, representing Asian Media Group, and Ajay Purbhoosing, both of whom shared real-world leadership experiences and practical insights on leading with purpose in today’s rapidly evolving social and professional landscape.

Ajay Purbhoosing Ilyas Ayub

Mahesh Liloriya Ilyas Ayub

Speaking on behalf of Asian Media Group, Mahesh Liloriya emphasised the role of responsible media, inclusive leadership and collaborative partnerships in shaping positive narratives and empowering communities. He underlined how purpose-led leadership is no longer optional but essential in building trust, resilience and sustainable growth.

Ganesh Kuppala Ilyas Ayub

The event was hosted by Ganesh Kuppala, Host and Public Image Chair of Rotary Stratford, who ensured a lively and engaging flow of discussion throughout the evening. The initiative was delivered under the leadership of Himanshu Jain, Charter President of Rotary Club of Stratford, with the support of Ngozi, President of Rotary Stratford, reflecting the club’s strong commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.

Participants actively engaged in discussions, exchanging ideas on collaboration, social impact initiatives and the expanding role of Rotary in addressing community challenges.

