Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ronnie Screwvala: From toothbrush seller to Bollywood's lone billionaire

Ronnie Screwvala stands as the richest person from the Hindi film industry

ronnie screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala’s rise to billionaire status is an inspiring story of vision

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 03, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

The 2025 edition of the Forbes Billionaire List was released on Wednesday morning, showcasing the world's wealthiest individuals. The list features 3,028 billionaires globally, including 205 from India. Among these is Bollywood's only billionaire, Ronnie Screwvala, a media mogul whose journey from manufacturing toothbrushes to becoming a leading entrepreneur is nothing short of remarkable. With a net worth of $1.5 billion, Screwvala has surpassed the combined fortunes of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Bollywood’s wealthiest man

Ronnie Screwvala stands as the richest person from the Hindi film industry, with a fortune exceeding that of its biggest icons. According to Forbes, his net worth of $1.5 billion surpasses the combined wealth of Shah Rukh Khan ($770 million), Salman Khan ($390 million), and Aamir Khan ($220 million), whose total stands at $1.38 billion. Additionally, he eclipses other notable figures such as Gulshan Kumar (approximately $900 million) and Aditya Chopra ($800 million). His financial success is a testament to his entrepreneurial acumen and strategic investments in both entertainment and education sectors.

Early life and entrepreneurial beginnings

Born in Bombay in 1956, Ronnie Screwvala’s journey to wealth began in an unexpected industry, manufacturing toothbrushes. In the late 1970s, he started his entrepreneurial career in the consumer goods sector. However, his true breakthrough came in the 1980s with the arrival of colour television in India. Recognising the potential in cable TV, he pioneered its expansion in Indian metropolitan areas, setting the stage for his entry into the entertainment industry.

Establishing UTV and a media empire

In 1990, Screwvala founded UTV, a company that revolutionised film and television production in India. Over the next two decades, UTV Motion Pictures became synonymous with quality cinema, producing iconic films such as Swades, Rang De Basanti, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Jodhaa Akbar, Fashion, Delhi Belly, and Barfi!. His influence extended to television as well, with UTV creating beloved TV shows like Shanti, Hip Hip Hurray, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Khichdi, and Shararat.

In 2012, Screwvala made a landmark business move by selling UTV to Disney in a billion-dollar deal, marking his exit from the company. However, his passion for storytelling drew him back to the industry, leading to the establishment of RSVP Movies in 2017. Under this banner, he produced critically and commercially successful films like Kedarnath, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Sky Is Pink, and Sam Bahadur.

Diversifying into education and sports

While Screwvala’s influence in Bollywood remains strong, his financial empire extends far beyond the film industry. He has invested in several startups and founded successful ventures, notably UpGrad, Unilazer, and USports.

UpGrad, his most significant non-entertainment venture, is an edtech company that has transformed online education in India. The platform offers courses in collaboration with leading universities, catering to professionals looking to upskill. Unilazer, his private equity firm, has funded numerous startups across various industries, while USports has played a role in the country’s growing sports ecosystem.

A return to the limelight

Despite his behind-the-scenes presence in the entertainment industry, Screwvala stepped into the public eye in 2024 when he made his screen debut as one of the investors on Shark Tank India. His participation in the show further cemented his reputation as a successful entrepreneur willing to mentor emerging business minds.

The legacy of Ronnie Screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala’s rise to billionaire status is an inspiring story of vision, resilience, and strategic investments. From manufacturing toothbrushes to pioneering cable TV, from building a film production powerhouse to transforming online education, his impact spans multiple industries.

As Bollywood’s richest man, he has redefined success in the entertainment business, proving that wealth in the industry is no longer confined to acting superstars. With continued investments in technology, education, and media, Screwvala’s influence is set to grow, further solidifying his status as one of India’s most successful entrepreneurs.

bollywood billionaireentertainment businessentertainment industryfilm productionfinancial successforbes billionaire listnet worthshark tank indiawealthiest individualsronnie screwvala

Related News

Top court reviews car loans as banks brace for major payouts
Business

Top court reviews car loans as banks brace for major payouts

Police Recover £1M Stolen Jewellery in Hounslow, Owners Sought
News

Stolen jewellery worth £1m recovered in Hounslow, police seek owners

LSG vs MI
Cricket

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI - A battle for redemption and supremacy

More For You

India jewellery

The US accounts for nearly £7.6 billion, or 30.4 per cent, of India’s annual gems and jewellery exports.(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

India’s jewellery exports face decline as US tariffs hit

INDIA’s £24 billion gems and jewellery industry is preparing for a sharp decline in exports as the US imposes a 26 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Industry officials said this would significantly affect sales to the US, India’s largest jewellery market.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump

Trump announced a series of tariff increases targeting various nations, including key US allies such as the UK and the European Union.

Getty Images

Trump’s tariffs hit global markets, Starmer warns of 'economic impact'

The UK and other global economies reacted on Thursday to US president Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs, with prime minister Keir Starmer warning of an “economic impact” from the 10 per cent levy on British exports.

Trump announced a series of tariff increases targeting various nations, including key US allies such as the UK and the European Union.

Keep ReadingShow less
Airbus bets on Indian supply base to scale up production

Guillaume Faury

Airbus bets on Indian supply base to scale up production

AIRCRAFT maker Airbus plans to significantly ramp up its annual sourcing of components and services from India to reach $2 billion (£1.54bn) by 2030, its CEO Guillaume Faury has said.

Describing India as one of the most important markets for Airbus in terms of growth, Faury said the challenge for the aircraft maker is to support the speed of the growth of the aviation industry in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
nintendo switch 2

The new console aims to build upon the success of its predecessor while introducing fresh innovations

Getty

Nintendo unveils Switch 2 - A new era for hybrid gaming begins

After months of speculation and cryptic teaser campaigns, Nintendo has officially announced the highly anticipated successor to its bestselling hybrid console. The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on 5 June, with a price tag of £395.99 for the base package and £429.99 for a bundle including Mario Kart World. With a range of hardware improvements, redesigned controllers, and an exciting lineup of games, the new console aims to build upon the success of its predecessor while introducing fresh innovations.

A Bigger, Sharper Display and 4K Support

One of the most noticeable upgrades in the Nintendo Switch 2 is its display. The console now features a larger 7.9-inch screen, boasting twice the pixel count of the original Switch and supporting full 1080p resolution. Additionally, the display is capable of up to 120 frames per second, ensuring smoother animations, while high dynamic range (HDR) enhances colour contrast for a richer visual experience. Despite these improvements, the Switch 2 maintains the same thickness as the original model, preserving its signature portable form factor.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘All options on the table’ as Britain prepares for likelihood of US tariffs

Sir Keir Starmer with Jonathan Reynolds

‘All options on the table’ as Britain prepares for likelihood of US tariffs

BRITAIN is likely to be hit by US tariffs despite making “rapid progress” over a trade deal with Washington, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Tuesday (1).

He spoke as US trading partners around the world braced for an expected fresh raft of tariffs from president Donald Trump, in addition to levies already imposed on steel and those set to take effect this week on cars.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc